Citizens Advice ‘helping more than two people every minute with crisis support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Citizens Advice ‘helping more than two people every minute with crisis support’

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 10.24am
Citizens Advice has recorded a 50% annual uplift in people being referred for crisis support, such as those needing food banks or charitable grants (Yui Mok/PA)

Citizens Advice has recorded a 50% annual rise in people being referred for crisis support, such as those needing food banks or charitable grants.

The charity said more than 137,000 people were referred for this type of support between January 1 and August 31 – a 50% increase compared with the same period last year, and a 167% rise on the same period in 2019.

The charity said it is helping more than two people every minute typically with crisis support during the working day.

So far this year it has helped 50,000 people with energy debts, marking a 22% increase on the same period last year.

Nearly 16,000 people have also been helped this year so far who could not afford to top up their prepayment meter.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “On a daily basis our advisers raise red flags about the situations people are facing: those who are terminally ill and unable to heat their homes, parents going days without food to feed their kids and people unable to afford the bus fare to get to a food or school uniform bank.

“They describe helping people during this crisis as trying to hold back the tide with a bucket.

“The cost-of-living crisis is the single biggest problem facing us and the new prime minister. Every day that passes without a lifeline being thrown is another day without reassurance for those who are already struggling to stay afloat.”

The figures were released as credit information company Equifax said that, according to its data, around 2.7 million households were behind on their energy bills between April and June 2022.

Paul Heywood, chief data and analytics officer at Equifax UK, described the figures as “the early tremors in what is shaping up to be an earthquake to household finances this winter”.

He said: “By the end of June, one in 10 households were already struggling with energy bills, but we all know this is just the tip of the iceberg, Ofgem’s changes to the price cap take two months to flow through into finances, and as winter bites this number is only going to rise.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

New car market stabilises after five months of decline
Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF
Vistry agrees £1.25bn takeover of housebuilding rival Countryside
Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings
‘£20 pints not viable for pubs facing closure over soaring energy bills’
Liz Truss ‘strongly considering freeze for energy bills due to economic squeeze’
Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC
Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them
Tenth of homeowners plan fires instead of central heating due to energy costs
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack

More from The Courier

Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
How to eat better – despite being on budget
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife