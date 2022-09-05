Migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day for second time this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day for second time this year

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 11.20am Updated: September 5 2022, 12.17pm
More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK in a single day for the second time in a fortnight.

The latest crossings mean the total number for 2022 to date could soon exceed the tally for the whole of last year.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show 1,160 people were detected on Sunday in 25 boats, suggesting an average of around 46 people per boat.

This is the second time this year the daily total has topped 1,000, after August 22 saw a record 1,295 people intercepted in 27 boats.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Migrant crossings continued on Monday as more people arrived in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

There was also one boat which made it to the coast unaccompanied in an “uncontrolled landing” at Folkestone’s west beach on Sunday morning, the MoD said.

Video footage circulating online appeared to show a boat full of people landing on the south coast before some of the group started to run up the beach.

This is the second time this year such an incident has been recorded, with the first reported on June 2.

Some 2,341 people have made the journey in September so far in three days. It comes after August had the highest monthly total on record for crossings, with 8,644 people making the journey on 189 boats.

According to the provisional government figures, 221 crossed in five boats on Friday, followed by 960 in 20 boats on Saturday.

The crossings continued on Monday morning, with a group of young boys among those seen arriving in Dover, Kent.

More than 27,300 people have crossed the Channel from France to the UK in small boats, such as dinghies, so far in 2022. This is just over 1,000 short of the number of arrivals for the whole of last year (28,526).

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people, thought to be migrants, are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board a Border Force vessel on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The latest crossings come as a High Court challenge against the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda begins.

Several asylum seekers, along with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and groups Care4Calais and Detention Action are questioning the legality of the plan.

In April, Home Secretary Priti Patel signed what she described as a “world-first agreement” with Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

But the first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was grounded amid a series of legal challenges.

Since the deal was announced, 22,116 people have crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats.

