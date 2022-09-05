Liz Truss ‘can strike sensible compromise on NI Protocol if she softens stance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Liz Truss ‘can strike sensible compromise on NI Protocol if she softens stance’

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 11.26am
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney arrives for the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony, held to honour all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations, at Collins Barracks in Dublin. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney arrives for the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony, held to honour all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations, at Collins Barracks in Dublin. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022.

Liz Truss can achieve a “sensible compromise” on the Northern Ireland Protocol if she softens her approach on the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements, an Irish minister has said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said political leaders in Dublin and Brussels are hopeful Ms Truss will adopt a less strident stance on the protocol if, as expected, she becomes the new UK prime minister.

As foreign secretary, Ms Truss angered the EU by tabling domestic legislation at Westminster that would empower ministers to unilaterally scrap the arrangements that have created checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss during a hustings event at the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

The European Commission has insisted such a move would breach international law.

During the Tory leadership campaign there has also been speculation that she may move to suspend the protocol when she enters No 10 – by triggering a mechanism called Article 16.

Many unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming the Brexit checks on goods moving across the Irish Sea are undermining the region’s place within the UK.

The DUP is currently blocking the formation of a powersharing executive at Stormont in protest at the protocol and the party has called on Ms Truss to maintain her hard-line against the controversial arrangements when she becomes PM.

However, Mr Coveney said he hoped her premiership could herald a “change in direction” for UK/Irish relations after recent years of tension over Brexit and the protocol.

Referencing the prospect of retaliatory action by the EU if the UK moved to scrap the protocol, Mr Coveney said all sides wanted to avoid a trade war, especially in the current context of soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

“I think the last thing Britain wants and needs, and certainly Ireland wants and needs – and it’s the same across the EU – is a trade war between the EU and the UK,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

“That can be avoided. We all know that. There is a deal to be done here through sensible politics and pragmatism, we know what it looks like, in my view. What it takes now is political will to be able to make that happen between a new UK Government and a European Commission that is willing to reach out and show flexibility.”

He added: “A lot of the key decision makers are trying to reach out and give a signal to Liz Truss that if she decides to change course to a more positive one in terms of trying to find a sensible compromise with the EU, that we can find a way forward on this issue.

“And I think Northern Ireland needs that and deserves this. We have so many issues to resolve together. We need to move on from the Northern Ireland Protocol issues and settle them on the basis of sensible compromise.”

Brexit
The protocol has created a need for checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Coveney said he did not think that Ms Truss would trigger Article 16.

“I hope that Liz Truss will see that there is an opportunity and a space now over the next few months to try and reset relations, not just between Britain and Ireland, but between the UK and the EU more generally,” he said.

“I think leaders across the EU want to change and improve that relationship with the British prime minister because we’ve been through a period of some strain and I hope that Liz Truss and the people around her will see that opportunity.

“Don’t forget if we can’t find a way of getting an executive up and running and formed in Northern Ireland by October 28, then the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland by law is required to set a date for new elections in Northern Ireland.

“And the last thing we need now is another election in Northern Ireland, which potentially will be even more polarising than the last one.

“Instead, what we need is compromise, pragmatism, flexibility and the British and Irish governments working closely together to solve problems as opposed to entrenching differences that has resulted in a stand-off on issues around the protocol now for far too long and that has resulted of course in polarisation, not only within political parties or between political parties in Northern Ireland, but also across society there, and that is something we all have an obligation to try and address.

“And a new prime minister gives us that opportunity, despite what Liz Truss has done to date on the protocol issues. She’s now going to be prime minister and that puts her in a very different space.”

Mr Coveney described Ms Truss as a “talented, very energetic politician”.

“She is going to be the next prime minister, and we will work with her and her team, but I hope we can change the direction of travel for British-Irish relations that we’ve seen over the last couple of years, which really has been one of tension and stand-off on very important issues – predominantly related to Northern Ireland,” he said.

