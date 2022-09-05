Live: Liz Truss to become PM after winning Tory leadership contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liz Truss has beaten former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the new leader of the Conservative Party.

Ms Truss won with 81,326 votes from the Tory membership, to Mr Sunak’s 60,399.

The incoming prime minister promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.

Boris Johnson and Ms Truss will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday.

Left to right, Oliver Dowden, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and her husband Hugh O’Leary, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London as it was announced that Ms Truss is the new Conservative Party leader and will become the next prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she “will seek to build a good working relationship” with Liz Truss after her election as Conservative leader.

She tweeted: “Congratulations to Liz Truss. Our political differences are deep, but I will seek to build a good working relationship with her as I did with last 3 PMs.

“She must now freeze energy bills for people & businesses, deliver more cash support, and increase funding for public services.”

Congratulations to Liz Truss. Our political differences are deep, but I will seek to build a good working relationship with her as I did with last 3 PMs.She must now freeze energy bills for people & businesses, deliver more cash support, and increase funding for public services — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 5, 2022

Congratulating Liz Truss, former prime minister and Conservative leader Theresa May said her party must now “work together”, adding that she looked forward to supporting Ms Truss’s government in tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

“Congratulations (Liz Truss),” she tweeted.

“We Conservatives must now work together to address the challenges facing our country.

“Tackling the cost of living, delivering for those in need & managing the public finances responsibly. I look forward to supporting the Government in that task.”

Congratulations @TrussLiz. We @Conservatives must now work together to address the challenges facing our country. Tackling the cost of living, delivering for those in need & managing the public finances responsibly. I look forward to supporting the government in that task. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) September 5, 2022

In her victory speech, Liz Truss said: “Thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party, the greatest political party on earth.

“I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people: our beliefs in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility.

“I know that’s why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019 and as your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for a general election in the wake of Liz Truss’s victory in the Conservative leadership contest.

“Under Liz Truss, we’re set to see more of the same crisis and chaos as under Boris Johnson. From the cost of living emergency to the NHS crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, and have no plan,” Sir Ed tweeted.

“It’s time to scrap the energy price hike then call a general election.”

Under Liz Truss, we're set to see more of the same crisis and chaos as under Boris Johnson. From the cost of living emergency to the NHS crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, and have no plan. It's time to scrap the energy price hike then call a General Election. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 5, 2022

Ms Truss received a standing ovation after her victory speech in central London.

Liz Truss praised “my friend” Boris Johnson as she accepted her victory in the Tory leadership contest.

She said: “I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson.”

Ms Truss continued: “Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

There was a delay before applause from the audience.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “I’d like to congratulate our next prime minister Liz Truss as she prepares for office.

“But after 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost-of-living crisis.

“Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs.”

I'd like to congratulate our next Prime Minister Liz Truss as she prepares for office. But after 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis. Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 5, 2022

Liz Truss said it was an honour to be announced as the winner of the Tory leadership contest after a “hard-fought campaign” against Rishi Sunak.

BREAKING: Liz Truss has won the Tory leadership contest and will become the country’s next prime minister.

The formal announcement of the result will be made shortly by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

Sir Graham Brady arrives at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre (Victoria Jones/PA)

James Cleverly suggested he would accept the foreign secretary job in a Cabinet run by Liz Truss if it was offered to him.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the site of the announcement in central London, he said: “Rishi’s (Sunak) a smart guy, really good campaigner. It would be ridiculous ever to take a result for granted.

James Cleverly arrives at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London for the announcement of the new Conservative Party leader (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“But I think Liz has put in a fantastic campaign, and I think she’s done enough to win.”

Put to him that he is tipped for foreign secretary if Ms Truss is successful, he said: “Let’s get one thing (done) at a time.”

Asked if he would accept the job if offered it, he said: “Who wouldn’t accept it?”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not miss outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he leaves office on Tuesday.

Asked if he would miss Mr Johnson, he told journalists at Friern Barnet School in north London: “No, I think it’s good that Boris Johnson has gone. It’s good for the country and he should stay gone.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace in June (Hannah McKay/PA)

A man was detained by police outside the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, central London, where the announcement is due to take place.

The man, who is a protester with the campaign group Animal Rebellion, was handcuffed, carried off the road and frisked by officers.

Four others were sitting in the road opposite Westminster Abbey, holding a sign reading: “Planet-based future” and chanting: “Protect our planet, respect our future” while officers tried to speak to them.

A fifth protester, Joel Scott-Halkes, 30, from Cornwall, told the PA news agency: “We are going to continue disrupting the dairy industry for as long as it takes until there are supermarket shortages.

“We are going to do this until the Government and the new prime minister meet our demands,” he added, saying these include ensuring the transition to plant-based farming and rewilding the land that this frees up.

12.05pm:

Protesters outside the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, London, ahead of the announcement of the new Tory party leader and next prime minister (Victoria Jones/PA)

In a message to the incoming prime minister, the European Commission said they would be expected to honour the Northern Ireland Protocol in full.

Commission spokesman Eric Mamer wished Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak good luck ahead of the announcement of the Tory leadership contest winner but said Brussels’ position on the protocol had not changed “one iota”.

Speaking in Brussels, he said: “We are always looking for new beginnings. Obviously anything that can help move forward in our relationship with the United Kingdom will be very welcome.

“As to what we expect it is very clear, it has not changed one iota: We expect the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement we have signed and, of course, the Irish and Northern Irish Protocol.”

Penny Mordaunt, a former candidate in the Tory leadership contest, was among those arriving at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London for the announcement of the party’s new leader.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The appointment of the new leader comes at a difficult time amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Liz Truss is reportedly strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter if she wins the Conservative leadership contest.

Having made tax cuts a key priority during her leadership campaign, Ms Truss had remained tight-lipped about what kind of support package she might introduce as the UK faces the prospect of soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

But reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Times on Monday suggest she is likely to introduce an energy bills freeze in some form.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak left his home in London earlier this morning ahead of the announcement.

(Victoria Jones/PA)