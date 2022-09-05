Oliver Mundell quits as Tory education spokesman at Holyrood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tory MSP Oliver Mundell is quitting the Conservatives’ frontbench team at Holyrood for personal reasons.

Mr Mundell, who had served as the party’s education spokesman, said he was looking for a “better balance when it comes to making time for my young family”.

He announced the decision ahead of MSPs returning to the Scottish Parliament following the summer recess – saying this “feels like the best time to hand over to someone new”.

The son of former Scottish secretary David Mundell, he will continue to serve as the MSP for Dumfriesshire.

He said it had been “a privilege to serve in the shadow cabinet” and to work with Scottish party leader Douglas Ross, who he stressed “continues to have my full support”.

Mr Mundell added: “However, as we move forward from the pandemic, like many people I have had the chance to reassess my priorities and have taken the decision to step back from the education spokesperson role.

“I got into politics to represent my constituents and I am keen to refocus my time and energy on that part of the job. This is especially the case with in-person events and engagements now back to normal.

“I also want to find a better balance when it comes to making time for my young family.

“As the Parliament returns from recess, this feels like the best time to hand over to someone new.”

Oliver Mundell (right) with his father, Conservative MP David Mundell, laying wreaths to remember the Lockerbie bombing (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ross thanked the MSP, who was first elected to Holyrood in 2016, for his efforts as education spokesman.

The party will announce a replacement for this role in due course.

Mr Ross said: “I would like to thank Oliver for his tireless work in holding the SNP government to account over their failures in education since serving as shadow education secretary after the election last year.

“He has also set out bold and ambitious proposals as to how the Scottish Conservatives would reform our education system and restore its world-leading reputation.

“I fully understand and respect his reasons for wishing to take this decision and know that he will continue to be a strong voice in Parliament for his constituents in Dumfriesshire, as he has been since 2016.”