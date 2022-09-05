Oliver Mundell quits as Tory education spokesman at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oliver Mundell quits as Tory education spokesman at Holyrood

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 12.15pm
Tory MSP Oliver Mundell announced he is stepping down as the party’s education spokesman (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Tory MSP Oliver Mundell announced he is stepping down as the party’s education spokesman (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Tory MSP Oliver Mundell is quitting the Conservatives’ frontbench team at Holyrood for personal reasons.

Mr Mundell, who had served as the party’s education spokesman, said he was looking for a “better balance when it comes to making time for my young family”.

He announced the decision ahead of MSPs returning to the Scottish Parliament following the summer recess – saying this “feels like the best time to hand over to someone new”.

The son of former Scottish secretary David Mundell, he will continue to serve as the MSP for Dumfriesshire.

He said it had been “a privilege to serve in the shadow cabinet” and to work with Scottish party leader Douglas Ross, who he stressed “continues to have my full support”.

Mr Mundell added: “However, as we move forward from the pandemic, like many people I have had the chance to reassess my priorities and have taken the decision to step back from the education spokesperson role.

“I got into politics to represent my constituents and I am keen to refocus my time and energy on that part of the job. This is especially the case with in-person events and engagements now back to normal.

“I also want to find a better balance when it comes to making time for my young family.

“As the Parliament returns from recess, this feels like the best time to hand over to someone new.”

Oliver Mundell (right) with his father, Conservative MP David Mundell, laying wreaths to remember the Lockerbie bombing (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ross thanked the MSP, who was first elected to Holyrood in 2016, for his efforts as education spokesman.

The party will announce a replacement for this role in due course.

Mr Ross said: “I would like to thank Oliver for his tireless work in holding the SNP government to account over their failures in education since serving as shadow education secretary after the election last year.

“He has also set out bold and ambitious proposals as to how the Scottish Conservatives would reform our education system and restore its world-leading reputation.

“I fully understand and respect his reasons for wishing to take this decision and know that he will continue to be a strong voice in Parliament for his constituents in Dumfriesshire, as he has been since 2016.”

