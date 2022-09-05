Next PM Truss promises ‘bold’ Tory vision as she targets 2024 election win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Next PM Truss promises ‘bold’ Tory vision as she targets 2024 election win

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.16pm Updated: September 5 2022, 10.58pm
Liz Truss speaks at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss speaks at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes, deal with the energy crisis and deliver a Tory victory in 2024 as she prepares to take office as the country’s next prime minister.

She defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 to win the Tory leadership, and will replace Boris Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday.

Ahead of an expected reshuffle, Priti Patel said she would be resigning as Home Secretary and returning to the backbenches after Ms Truss takes office.

Sources close to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s fiercest backers, said she had also decided to return to the backbenches, while Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams, another Johnson loyalist, is also standing down.

Ms Truss used her victory speech to say Tory beliefs in freedom, low taxes and personal responsibility “resonate with the British people”.

“During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative,” she said.

“We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.

“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

She promised Tory members “we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024”.

Mr Johnson will depart No 10 on Tuesday and Ms Truss will fly to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.

She praised “my friend” Mr Johnson as she accepted her victory in the Tory leadership contest.

“Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

Ms Truss is expected to begin a reshuffle as soon as Tuesday afternoon after she delivers her first address to the nation as prime minister from Downing Street.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, Ms Patel said she will be supporting Ms Truss, but not from within her new-look Cabinet.

“It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new home secretary is appointed,” Ms Patel said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak told the BBC he will be standing again to be the MP for Richmond, in North Yorkshire, at the next general election after speculation he would quit politics.

He said he will be giving Ms Truss his “full support”, but asked if he would take a ministerial job from her, the former chancellor said: “It is just not something I’m thinking about.”

Ms Truss did not enjoy the support of the majority of MPs during the parliamentary stage of the contest, with former chancellor Mr Sunak coming out on top among fellow Tories.

And the 57% to 43% margin of victory, while comfortable, is still narrower than the last three Tory leadership contests that went to a vote.

As well as dealing with a daunting set of economic challenges, along with domestic and international political problems, Ms Truss will have to reunite a Tory party which has spent weeks indulging in blue-on-blue infighting.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss will become the next prime minister after victory in the Tory leadership contest (Rob Pinney/PA)

She said it had been a “hard-fought campaign” that showed “the depth and breadth of talent” in the party.

Mr Sunak said the Tories were “one family” and “it’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “We’ve heard far more from the latest prime minister about cuts to corporation tax over the summer than we have about the cost-of-living crisis, the single most important thing that’s bearing down on so many millions of households.

“That shows not only that she’s out of touch, but she’s not on the side of working people.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting went further, comparing the Tories with a “gang of arsonists saying to the country, ‘Trust me to put out the fire’”, adding to the PA news agency that he does not believe the public “will buy it”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for a general election, saying: “Under Liz Truss, we’re set to see more of the same crisis and chaos as under Boris Johnson.”

Snap polling suggested the British public are not currently optimistic about Ms Truss’s leadership.

More than a quarter believe she will be a worse prime minister than Mr Johnson, with only one in seven expecting her to be an improvement, according to a YouGov survey of 2,488 adults on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Boris Johnson made reference to Roman statesman Cincinnatus from the fifth century BC in his resignation speech in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Who is Cincinnatus and what could Boris Johnson’s reference to him mean?
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson pledges loyalty to Truss as he hints at taking back seat – for…
The figures are the worst on record (Peter Byrne/PA)
A&E waiting times at worst level on record
Liz Truss has worn a number of eye-catching outfits during her political career (Jonathan Brady/Victoria Jones/David Mirzoeff/PA)
From fluorescent suits to Thatcher bows – Liz Truss’s fashion journey to No 10
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson bows out of No 10 as Truss prepares multibillion plan for energy crisis
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Justin Tallis/PA)
Live: ‘It’s time for politics to be over, folks’ says Boris Johnson
Tory MP Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as Culture Secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to return to backbenches as Liz Truss takes the helm at No…
The Queen in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Practical adjustments and diary alterations for still-serving Queen
Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss prepares energy crisis plan as she enters No 10
More than 2,000 prisoners are on remand (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than a quarter of Scottish prisoners are on remand, analysis finds

More from The Courier

photo shows an NHS Tayside sign advising people there is 'strictly no smoking in this area'
COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time
0
Fife slasher jailed after telling former friend 'next time it'll be your jugular'
Police outside the Co-op at Panmurefield, where the front doors have been smashed in.
Police stand guard outside Dundee Co-op after suspected ram-raid
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait…
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 06092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 05/09/2022
LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife?
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St…
0