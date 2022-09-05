Truss: Johnson ‘admired from Kyiv to Carlisle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss: Johnson ‘admired from Kyiv to Carlisle’

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.30pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss leave NATO Headquarters following a summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss leave NATO Headquarters following a summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Liz Truss paid tribute to Boris Johnson after succeeding him as leader of the Tory party.

The Foreign Secretary, who will now also replace Mr Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday, said the outgoing Prime Minister was “admired from Kyiv to Carlisle”.

Mr Johnson said his successor had “the right plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis” and “unite our party”.

In her victory speech after a 57% to 43% victory over Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss praised the work done by “my friend” Mr Johnson.

She said: “Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin.

“You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

Mr Johnson quit as Tory leader after a revolt by senior ministers – including former chancellor Rishi Sunak – in protest at a series of scandals including groping allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

The Prime Minister said: “I have been proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party for the last three years, winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine.”

He said Ms Truss had scored a “decisive win” – although her margin of victory was smaller than that enjoyed by predecessors dating back to Iain Duncan Smith.

“I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country,” Mr Johnson said.

“Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100%.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Boris Johnson made reference to Roman statesman Cincinnatus from the fifth century BC in his resignation speech in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Who is Cincinnatus and what could Boris Johnson’s reference to him mean?
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson pledges loyalty to Truss as he hints at taking back seat – for…
The figures are the worst on record (Peter Byrne/PA)
A&E waiting times at worst level on record
Liz Truss has worn a number of eye-catching outfits during her political career (Jonathan Brady/Victoria Jones/David Mirzoeff/PA)
From fluorescent suits to Thatcher bows – Liz Truss’s fashion journey to No 10
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson bows out of No 10 as Truss prepares multibillion plan for energy crisis
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Justin Tallis/PA)
Live: ‘It’s time for politics to be over, folks’ says Boris Johnson
Tory MP Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as Culture Secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to return to backbenches as Liz Truss takes the helm at No…
The Queen in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Practical adjustments and diary alterations for still-serving Queen
Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss prepares energy crisis plan as she enters No 10
More than 2,000 prisoners are on remand (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than a quarter of Scottish prisoners are on remand, analysis finds

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court's first in-person jury in two years found Hepburn guilty.
Fife man convicted of historic child sex abuse by first in-person Kirkcaldy jury since…
photo shows an NHS Tayside sign advising people there is 'strictly no smoking in this area'
COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time
0
Fife slasher jailed after telling former friend 'next time it'll be your jugular'
Police outside the Co-op at Panmurefield, where the front doors have been smashed in.
Police stand guard outside Dundee Co-op after suspected ram-raid
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait…
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 06092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 05/09/2022
LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife?