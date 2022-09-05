Sterling stays steady with Truss victory after earlier falling to 37-year low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sterling stays steady with Truss victory after earlier falling to 37-year low

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 2.30pm
The pound remained little changed after the victory of Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership election, but had regained some ground since its nearly four-decade low earlier in the day.

Sterling initially gained a little ground following the announcement, but quickly pared back those gains, trading down slightly at 1.1483 against the dollar an hour later.

“Markets-wise, there has been little reaction, since the announcement was very much a foregone conclusion,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading platform IG.

“But with the pound wallowing against the dollar it is clear that markets are none-too-optimistic about the outlook for the UK.

“Perhaps a big enough programme of support might win her a reprieve, but investors will be watching closely.”

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 also regained some of its lost ground, rising from a day-low of 7,191 to around 7,268 in the early afternoon.

Earlier in the day sterling dropped to its lowest point in 37 years against the dollar.

It briefly fell to a low where one pound could buy just 1.1443 dollars, below the 1.14506 it touched on March 19 2020.

The fall will make imports considerably more expensive for Britons, as much global trade is transacted in dollars. It will also hit holidaymakers going to the US.

Back in 1985 when sterling was last lower, countries came together to intentionally weaken the dollar against its international counterparts, especially the German deutsche mark and the Japanese yen.

In the so-called Plaza Accord – named after the New York hotel where it was signed – the G5 countries, Germany, the UK, the US, France and Japan, agreed to work towards devaluing the dollar.

A five-year growth spurt in the US currency had hurt American manufacturers as it made imports cheaper for US customers to buy.

“This time there will be no Plaza Accord to rescue us,” said Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, argued that over the longer term, Ms Truss’s premiership is likely to be bad for sterling.

She could change the Bank of England’s mandate away from controlling inflation, and have it focus on growth, Ms Ozkardeskaya said.

“The pound is expected to continue its journey toward parity against the US dollar, as the dollar continues rising relentlessly,” she added.

Before the results were announced and the pound dropped to its nearly 40-year low, Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said: “Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to take over at the helm, however, the pound trading at its lowest level since March 2020 suggests that the market is worried about her strategy of cutting taxes to turbocharge the economy.

“This could easily backfire and send inflation higher still.”

Meanwhile on Monday, the euro also dropped below one dollar for the first time in two decades.

It comes as economies across Europe are battered by soaring gas and electricity prices, due to the war in Ukraine and several other factors.

