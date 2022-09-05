EU wants ‘constructive’ relationship with Truss to resolve NI Protocol stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU wants ‘constructive’ relationship with Truss to resolve NI Protocol stand-off

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 3.08pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meeting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic (Rob Pinney/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meeting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic (Rob Pinney/PA)

The EU has urged Liz Truss to fully respect the Brexit deal as it stressed the need for a constructive relationship between London and Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and vice president Maros Sefcovic both congratulated the incoming UK prime minister after her victory in the Tory leadership race.

However, the commission also made clear it expected Ms Truss to implement Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol in full, insisting the position in Brussels regarding the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements had not changed “one iota”.

Among the many thorny items in Ms Truss’s in-tray is the ongoing dispute with the EU over the protocol – a set of trading arrangements that have created checks on goods moving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

As Foreign Secretary, Ms Truss angered the EU by tabling domestic legislation at Westminster that would empower ministers to unilaterally scrap the arrangements that the UK signed up to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The European Commission has insisted such a move would breach international law.

During the Tory leadership campaign there was also speculation that Ms Truss may move to suspend the protocol when she enters No 10 – by triggering a mechanism called Article 16.

Many unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming the Brexit checks on goods moving across the Irish Sea are undermining Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

The DUP is currently blocking the formation of a powersharing executive at Stormont in protest at the protocol and the party has called on Ms Truss to maintain her hard line against the controversial arrangements when she becomes PM.

Mr Sefcovic, who is the EU’s lead negotiator on the protocol impasse, tweeted: “A positive relationship is of great strategic importance. I stand ready to work intensively and constructively with my new UK interlocutor to foster such a partnership, in full respect of our agreements.”

Ms von der Leyen did not specifically refer to the protocol in a tweet of congratulations but said she wanted a “constructive relationship” with Ms Truss “in full respect of our agreements”.

“The EU and the UK are partners,” she wrote.

“We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements.”

Earlier, Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Brussels’ position on the protocol had not changed “one iota” and it expected to be honoured in full.

“We are always looking for new beginnings,” he said.

“Obviously, anything that can help move forward in our relationship with the United Kingdom will be very welcome.

“As to what we expect it is very clear, it has not changed one iota: We expect the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement we have signed and, of course, the Irish and Northern Irish Protocol.”

On Monday morning, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ms Truss could achieve a “sensible compromise” on the protocol if she was prepared to soften her approach on the issue.

Brexit
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (PA)

Mr Coveney said political leaders in Dublin and Brussels are hopeful Ms Truss will adopt a less strident stance on the protocol when she becomes the new prime minister.

He expressed hope her premiership could herald a “change in direction” for UK/Irish relations after recent years of tension over Brexit and the protocol.

Referencing the prospect of retaliatory action by the EU if the UK moved to scrap the protocol, Mr Coveney said all sides wanted to avoid a trade war, especially in the current context of soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

“I think the last thing Britain wants and needs, and certainly Ireland wants and needs – and it’s the same across the EU – is a trade war between the EU and the UK,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

“That can be avoided. We all know that. There is a deal to be done here through sensible politics and pragmatism, we know what it looks like, in my view. What it takes now is political will to be able to make that happen between a new UK Government and a European Commission that is willing to reach out and show flexibility.”

He added: “A lot of the key decision-makers are trying to reach out and give a signal to Liz Truss that if she decides to change course to a more positive one in terms of trying to find a sensible compromise with the EU, that we can find a way forward on this issue.

“And I think Northern Ireland needs that and deserves this. We have so many issues to resolve together. We need to move on from the Northern Ireland Protocol issues and settle them on the basis of sensible compromise.”

