Home Politics

‘We face many challenges together’ – world leaders react to Liz Truss victory

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 3.34pm Updated: September 5 2022, 4.24pm
Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)

Leader of the European Union have said they look forward to a “constructive relationship” with incoming prime minister Liz Truss, as world leaders congratulated her on her Tory leadership victory.

Ms Truss defeated rival and former chancellor Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in the contest and will replace Boris Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday.

Responding to Ms Truss’s victory, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered her congratulations and added she wanted a “constructive relationship” with Ms Truss “in full respect of our agreements”.

Ms Truss has said she intends to press ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which will allow the Government to override parts of the agreement struck with the European Union on post-Brexit arrangements.

“The EU and the UK are partners,” Ms von der Leyen tweeted.

“We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements.”

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who has been leading the Brussels side in talks on implementing the Brexit arrangements, said a “positive relationship” between the UK and EU “is of great strategic importance”.

“I stand ready to work intensively and constructively with my new UK interlocutor to foster such a partnership, in full respect of our agreements,” Mr Sefcovic tweeted.

Congratulating Ms Truss, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “deep friendship” between his nation and the UK will strengthen under her leadership.

“I am sure that under your leadership the deep friendship between Britain and Israel will be further strengthened in all fields,” he tweeted.

Mr Netanyahu, who is leader of the opposition and hopes to regain the premiership as Israel heads into another election cycle, went on to thank Mr Johnson for “valued contributions” to the relationship between the UK and Israel.

“I also take this opportunity to thank Boris Johnson for his valued contributions to the excellent relations between our two countries,” he added.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas offered her “heartfelt congratulations”, adding that she is “looking forward” to meeting the new Conservative leader again soon after meeting with her as Foreign Secretary.

Ms Kallas visited Downing Street in June to speak to speak about strengthening the Nato alliance against Russian aggression – meeting outgoing Prime Minister Mr Johnson on the same day he faced a vote of confidence in his leadership.

“Estonia and the UK are already the closest of friends and allies, and I’m confident our partnership will only grow,” tweeted Ms Kallas.

“Looking forward to our cooperation and meeting again soon.”

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida sent his “best wishes” to Ms Truss and added he has “high expectations” for how she will lead the United Kingdom.

“I have high expectations that you will lead the UK with strong leadership,” he tweeted.

“It is my pleasure to collaborate closely with you to realise a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’. Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated Ms Truss.

“I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people,” he tweeted.

Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte said he hopes to further strengthen ties with the UK under Ms Truss’s leadership.

“The Netherlands has long enjoyed close ties with the UK, and I look forward to working with Ms Truss to strengthen them even further,” Mr Rutte tweeted.

“I wish (Ms Truss) every success in her new job.”

