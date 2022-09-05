Liz Truss’s ‘knock-out’ victory depicted in updated Belfast mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss’s ‘knock-out’ victory depicted in updated Belfast mural

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 4.38pm
A Belfast mural depicting the Tory leadership fight has been updated to acknowledge Liz Truss’s victory (Peter Morrison/PA)
A Belfast mural depicting the Tory leadership fight has been updated to acknowledge Liz Truss's victory (Peter Morrison/PA)

A Belfast mural depicting the Tory leadership fight has been updated to acknowledge Liz Truss’s victory.

The boxing-themed artwork gained international attention when it appeared in the city’s Cathedral Quarter last month.

Painted by artist Ciaran Gallagher, the Hill Street mural depicting Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak as opponents in the ring went up as the candidates travelled to the city for the Northern Ireland leg of the hustings.

Conservative leadership bid
Artist Ciaran Gallagher beside his new mural depicting Liz Truss being declared a winner by Jacob Rees-Mogg after beating Rishi Sunak (Peter Morrison/PA)

Commissioned by publican Willie Jack, who owns nearby pubs such as the Duke of York and Harp Bar, the mural has now been reworked to show a triumphant Ms Truss and defeated Mr Sunak.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is depicted as a referee raising the new Conservative leader’s arm in the air while Boris Johnson is also painted as a referee, giving bloody-nosed former chancellor Mr Sunak the knock-down count.

The redesign took two weeks to paint so needed the men behind the project to take a punt on the outcome.

“After pictures of our Rishi and Truss mural travelled right around the world over the last few weeks, we thought it would be a bit of fun for Belfast to ‘call’ the outcome of the contest early,” said Mr Jack.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak is counted out by Boris Johnson (Peter Morrison/PA)

Mr Gallagher said he is delighted the way the latest mural turned out.

“Hopefully it gets the same attention it got the first time,” he said.

“Because it was such a viral hit, myself and Willie Jack decided to continue with the theme of boxing and tried to call it based on what we thought was more likely to be the outcome at the time, so was a bit of a gamble.”

Later on Monday, the mural was updated further when a speech bubble was inserted above Larry the Cat, suggesting that Downing Street’s resident feline would favour Ms Truss reappointing Julian Smith as Northern Ireland Secretary.

[[title]]

[[text]]
