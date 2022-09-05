Labour accuses Conservative Government of ‘pulling its own business’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour accuses Conservative Government of ‘pulling its own business’

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 4.54pm
Leader of the House of Commons, Mark Spencer, speaking to the media outside the Houses of Parliament on Monday September 5, 2022 (James Manning/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons, Mark Spencer, speaking to the media outside the Houses of Parliament on Monday September 5, 2022 (James Manning/PA)

Labour has accused the Conservative administration of “pulling its own business” after the Commons leader told MPs the Government “will not move” the second reading of the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill.

Making a business statement, Mark Spencer told MPs: “It may help if I inform the House that following the election of the new leader of the Conservative Party, the business managers have agreed that the Government will not move the second reading and other motions relating to the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill today.

“This will allow ministers to further consider this legislation. The remainder of this week’s business is as I announced on 21st July.”

The move prompted shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire to claim it was “more evidence of a zombie Government and a party divided”.

She said: “It doesn’t really seem as though the Government has got their house in order or any of the business in order because this is the first day back.

“Already the Government is pulling its own business even though this data Bill fell well short on ambition, it was supposed to unlock growth and business opportunities.

“What has the Government got against growth and business opportunities? As if we needed more evidence of a zombie Government and a party divided, they won’t even carry on with a pretty uncontentious Bill.

“So could I ask the leader of the House why has this important Bill been pulled? Does the Culture Secretary not support her own Bill anymore? When will it be rescheduled? Is the Government planning to drop it completely? Is the Government planning to drop any other legislation?”

“Vital parliamentary time” she argued could have been used to “legislate for Labour’s plan to freeze the energy price cap which would have stopped families paying a penny more on energy this winter”.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire questioned Mark Spencer (House of Commons/PA)

She added: “Our soon to be prime minister has said she wants to take immediate action on the soaring energy crisis, where’s the plan? We could have been doing it this evening. Can he give us any idea at all of when this Government is going to get a move on or the next Government, or any Government and bring forward legislation to tackle this Tory cost-of-living emergency.”

Mr Spencer replied the Government announced a £37 billion package earlier this year to support people with the cost of living.

He added: “That is a huge investment and once the new prime minister is established, I’m sure that she (Liz Truss) will come forward rapidly with her plan and she will see on this side of the House a united Conservative Party, firmly behind the prime minister, delivering for the people of this country.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was due to set out how the “unnecessary bureaucracy” of data protection laws inherited from the EU would be replaced during a scheduled Commons debate of the Bill on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron. File image (Yves Herman/PA)
Macron calls for ‘strengthened co-operation’ between UK and France
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson expected to claim office costs as he leaves No 10
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (PA)
Health Secretary is told frontline staff believe NHS has ‘collapsed’
Ukrainians are making “real gains” but fighting is “close and hard”, the Defence Secretary has said (PA)
Ukraine making ‘real gains’ but fighting is ‘close and hard’, Ben Wallace says
Priti Patel (Danny Lawson/PA)
Priti Patel quits as Home Secretary as Truss elected new Tory leader
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show
Priti Patel faced accusations of overseeing a rise in gun and knife crime as she defended her record as Home Secretary (PA)
Patel defends record as Home Secretary as she faces criticism over crime rates
President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)
Johnson and Zelensky to stay in ‘close touch’ as friends
Derek Mackay will return to Holyrood later this week to face questions over the contract for two ferries which are delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Mackay to return to Holyrood to be quizzed on ferries ‘fiasco’
A group of people including children, thought to be migrants, are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Patel defends Rwanda plan as migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day

More from The Courier

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new…
0
Craig Bryson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup.
Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum…
0
Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee.
Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Dean Lockhart quits. Picture shows; Dean Lockhart. Stirling. Supplied by Dean Lockhart - Facebook Date; 05/09/2022
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood
Leader of the House of Commons, Mark Spencer, speaking to the media outside the Houses of Parliament on Monday September 5, 2022 (James Manning/PA)
Monday court round-up — Jailed again