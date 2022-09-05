Scottish Tories get new MSP at Holyrood as Dean Lockhart quits for net zero job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tories will have a new MSP at Holyrood after Dean Lockhart announced he was quitting the Scottish Parliament for a new post.

Mr Lockhart, who was the convener of the Parliament’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, said he was taking up a “new opportunity” with a body which works with politicians and others towards net zero targets.

As he is starting the new job with immediate effect, Roz McCall has replaced him as a list MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

Mr Lockhart, who was first elected to Holyrood in 2016, said it had been an “absolute privilege” to represent the area for the last six years.

He added: “Given the vital importance of addressing climate change and delivering on net zero targets, I have decided to accept an offer to join a business organisation that works together with governments, local authorities and third sector bodies, and that will help finance and deliver net zero targets across the UK.”

He thanked Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross for his “outstanding leadership and support”.

Mr Ross said: “I would like to thank Dean for his sterling work in the parliament and wish him well in his new venture, where he will continue his work in tackling the challenges of climate change.

“I look forward to working with Roz, who will now continue her long-standing efforts to deliver real improvements in people’s daily lives from Holyrood.

“Like the rest of the Scottish Conservative group, she will work tirelessly to hold this SNP administration to account and focus on the real priorities of Scotland’s people.”

Ms McCall said she was “delighted and honoured” to be joining the Scottish Conservative group at Holyrood.

She vowed: “As an MSP I will work to reverse the erosion of local democracy, to hold the SNP government to account, and to provide alternative, new and imaginative, positive policies to benefit the people of Mid Scotland and Fife, and Scotland as a whole.”