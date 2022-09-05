Scottish Tories get new MSP at Holyrood as Dean Lockhart quits for net zero job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Scottish Tories get new MSP at Holyrood as Dean Lockhart quits for net zero job

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 5.03pm
New Tory MSP Roz McCall will work to ‘deliver real improvements in people’s daily lives’, party leader Douglas Ross said (Lesley Martin/PA)
New Tory MSP Roz McCall will work to ‘deliver real improvements in people’s daily lives’, party leader Douglas Ross said (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Tories will have a new MSP at Holyrood after Dean Lockhart announced he was quitting the Scottish Parliament for a new post.

Mr Lockhart, who was the convener of the Parliament’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, said he was taking up a “new opportunity” with a body which works with politicians and others towards net zero targets.

As he is starting the new job with immediate effect, Roz McCall has replaced him as a list MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

Mr Lockhart, who was first elected to Holyrood in 2016, said it had been an “absolute privilege” to represent the area for the last six years.

He added: “Given the vital importance of addressing climate change and delivering on net zero targets, I have decided to accept an offer to join a business organisation that works together with governments, local authorities and third sector bodies, and that will help finance and deliver net zero targets across the UK.”

He thanked Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross for his “outstanding leadership and support”.

Mr Ross said: “I would like to thank Dean for his sterling work in the parliament and wish him well in his new venture, where he will continue his work in tackling the challenges of climate change.

“I look forward to working with Roz, who will now continue her long-standing efforts to deliver real improvements in people’s daily lives from Holyrood.

“Like the rest of the Scottish Conservative group, she will work tirelessly to hold this SNP administration to account and focus on the real priorities of Scotland’s people.”

Ms McCall said she was “delighted and honoured” to be joining the Scottish Conservative group at Holyrood.

She vowed: “As an MSP I will work to reverse the erosion of local democracy, to hold the SNP government to account, and to provide alternative, new and imaginative, positive policies to benefit the people of Mid Scotland and Fife, and Scotland as a whole.”

