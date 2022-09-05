More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 6.10pm
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Businesses are either in arrears or have defaulted on £8.4 billion of Government-backed Covid loans according to new figures released on Monday.

New numbers from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy show a big jump in claims on the Government guarantee from dozens of British banks.

By July the Government had paid out £1.2 billion to banks for loans that were not being repaid by small businesses.

It has more than tripled from the £350 million that the Treasury had been forced to cover under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme in March.

The banks are also asking the Government to pay them for another £2.6 billion in loans, up 63% since March.

It said that a further £1.4 billion worth of loan takers have defaulted on their repayments, down 26%. Many of those who had defaulted in March were likely among those who banks are now asking for payment for.

Meanwhile, businesses that borrowed a combined £3.2 billion had entered arrears, the department revealed, the same amount as three months earlier.

The news comes close to two and a half years since the launch of the Bounce Back Loan Scheme during the start of the pandemic.

It was launched to funnel money to small businesses up and down the UK that had been forced to stop running due to lockdowns.

Billions flew out the doors in the first days of the scheme, and by the end £46.6 billion had been lent. Companies could take up to £50,000 in a loan, or 25% of their turnover.

But the scheme also raised concerns over fraud. Checks on the businesses that took out a bounce back loan were minimal by necessity – the money had to get to companies as soon as possible.

Banks were told that if they could not get the money back from the companies, the Government would step in to cover the lost cash.

But fraud was also rife in the scheme. Lenders say they prevented £2.2 billion worth of loans going out to fraudsters but they suspect that £1.1 billion of loans still went to fraudsters.

“It is unfortunate that some have taken the decision to take advantage of this vital intervention by defrauding the scheme for their own financial gain,” the department said.

“The government has always been clear that anyone who sought to do so is at risk of prosecution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/PA)
Plunging pound precedes new PM but FTSE treads water
Charlene Joss, managing director of Tradeprint.
From redundancy to new jobs joy for 17 Dundee workers
0
Business groups have called for immediate action from the new Tory leader (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Truss must take ‘decisive action’ to help firms over inflation, trade bodies say
(PA)
Sterling stays steady with Truss victory after earlier falling to 37-year low
Liz Truss’s premiership will be framed by how she tackles the cost-of-living crisis, it has been suggested (Steve Parsons/PA)
Truss’s premiership ‘will be defined by response to cost-of-living crisis’
UK government bonds remained under pressure with little sign of respite after Liz Truss’s Conservative leadership victory, and experts warned her policy plans will be key to settling the rattled gilts market and reining in soaring public borrowing costs (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss will need to soothe rattled gilt markets, experts warn
Union leaders have made it clear that Liz Truss’s top priority must be tackling the cost-of-living crisis (Niall Carson/PA)
Tackling cost-of-living crisis must be Truss’s number one priority – unions
(AP)
Opec+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices fall
Average prices for some key back-to-school items have jumped in in the past year, according to analysis (Ian West/PA)
‘Strain on parents’ wallets’ as average back-to-school costs rise
New Conservative Party leader Liz Truss faces a No 10 in-tray more daunting than many of her recent predecessors (Niall Carson/PA)
Truss issues: The challenges facing the incoming prime minister

More from The Courier

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new…
0
Craig Bryson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup.
Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum…
0
Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee.
Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Dean Lockhart quits. Picture shows; Dean Lockhart. Stirling. Supplied by Dean Lockhart - Facebook Date; 05/09/2022
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Monday court round-up — Jailed again