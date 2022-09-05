Johnson expected to claim office costs as he leaves No 10

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson will be able to claim up to £115,000 a year to run his office when he finally steps down as Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman indicated that he will claim the public duty costs allowance in relation to his continuing work as a former premier.

The scheme was originally introduced following the resignation of Margaret Thatcher in 1990 to support ex-prime ministers who remain active in public life after they leave office

It is meant to cover office and secretarial costs arising from their special position and does not apply to their private or parliamentary duties.

Asked if Mr Johnson would receive the allowance, his spokesman said: “I believe so. It certainly will be available to him.”

However, the spokesman declined to be drawn on whether Mr Johnson would claim his ministerial severance pay of £18,860 – three months of his prime ministerial salary of £75,440, which he gets on top of his MP’s pay of £84,144.

“It’s not a question I’ve asked him. It would be available to him in the normal way.”