Nadine Dorries to quit Cabinet as Boris Johnson leaves No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Nadine Dorries to quit Cabinet as Boris Johnson leaves No 10

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 11.28pm Updated: September 5 2022, 11.32pm
Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)

Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10.

Sources close to Ms Dorries – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.

It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in Cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.

It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

A successful novelist who has sold more than 2.5 million copies, her departure from Government is expected to enable her to return to writing books.

During the leadership campaign, Ms Dorries was an outspoken critic of Rishi Sunak – in one controversial tweet likening him to Brutus stabbing Julius Caesar over the way he had turned on Mr Johnson,

As a minister she was involved in drawing up legislation to curb social media companies through the Online Safety Bill and led controversial moves to privatise Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Tory MP Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as Culture Secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to return to backbenches as Liz Truss takes the helm at No…
The Queen in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Practical adjustments and diary alterations for still-serving Queen
Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss prepares energy crisis plan as she enters No 10
More than 2,000 prisoners are on remand (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than a quarter of Scottish prisoners are on remand, analysis finds
French President Emmanuel Macron. File image (Yves Herman/PA)
Macron calls for ‘strengthened co-operation’ between UK and France
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson expected to claim office costs as he leaves No 10
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (PA)
Health Secretary is told frontline staff believe NHS has ‘collapsed’
Ukrainians are making “real gains” but fighting is “close and hard”, the Defence Secretary has said (PA)
Ukraine making ‘real gains’ but fighting is ‘close and hard’, Ben Wallace says
Priti Patel (Danny Lawson/PA)
Priti Patel quits as Home Secretary as Truss elected new Tory leader
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show

More from The Courier

To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 06092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 05/09/2022
LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife?
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St…
0
Jordan Young's character taunts Winston Ingram, played by Paul Riley.
From Kingskettle to Craiglang: How Fifer Jordan Young made his mark on Still Game
Liz Truss.
Here's what people across Tayside and Fife want to tell new prime minister Liz…
Babcock in Rosyth
Fife defence giants say apprentice programmes 'massively oversubscribed'
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. The Terror new book on letters Picture shows; The Terror/Harry Goodsir. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Voices of the dead echo through new book on Fifer Harry Goodsir and Franklin…
0