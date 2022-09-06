A&E waiting times at worst level on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

A&E waiting times at worst level on record

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 10.12am Updated: September 6 2022, 12.00pm
The figures are the worst on record (Peter Byrne/PA)
The figures are the worst on record (Peter Byrne/PA)

Waiting times at Scotland’s emergency departments in July were at the worst monthly level on record, new figures show.

A Scottish Government target aims to ensure 95% of attendees at A&E are seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours.

But statistics from Public Health Scotland, released on Tuesday, showed that just 69.9% of the 128,830 attendances at emergency departments were seen within the timeframe.

That is compared to 71.3% the previous month.

Some 4.483 people in July waited longer than 12 hours at A&E, while 11,884 waited longer than eight hours.

Meanwhile, the most recent weekly figures show just 66.1% of people were seen within four hours in the week up to August 28, rising from 65% the previous week.

Of the 26,555 people who went to A&E during that time, 1,052 waited longer than 12 hours and 2,766 waited longer than eight hours.

Despite the record performance, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said Scotland’s emergency departments continued to perform better than those elsewhere in the UK, reiterating calls for people to consider if they need to be in A&E.

Humza Yousaf
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The pandemic has presented the NHS with the greatest challenge of its 74-year existence. Despite this, Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK, outperforming those England, Wales and Northern Ireland for seven years,” he said.

“Occupancy and staffing pressures remain high across emergency departments and continue to have an impact on the delivery of services.

“Despite this, almost two-thirds of patients are being seen within four hours of arrival.

“As we enter the winter period, people should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E.

“Local GPs and pharmacies can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, NHS 24 is also available day or night on 111 for non-emergency inquiries.

“We are investing £50 million to drive down waiting times through our Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative programme, including further development of Flow Navigation Centres in every board which aim to ensure rapid access to a clinician and scheduled appointments, where possible.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures will be “frightening for patients and demoralising for dedicated frontline staff”.

“In fact, July’s figures show that things are getting even worse on our emergency wards,” he added.

“It’s completely unacceptable that, at the height of summer, more than three in 10 patients had to wait longer than four hours to be seen, because we know excess delays lead inevitably to avoidable deaths.

“Appalling workforce planning by the SNP lies at the root of the problem, but Humza Yousaf also has to accept that his flimsy Covid Recovery Plan isn’t fit for purpose, and come up with an alternative strategy instead.”

Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “Scotland’s health minister, Humza Yousaf, is a record-breaker – worst A&E stats on record, highest level of delayed discharge, longest waiting lists – he’s broken all the records.

“That we are facing the worst ever A&E statistics on record for July is both shameful and deeply alarming.

“The SNP’s missing-in-action health minister has plunged almost every aspect of our NHS into chaos just before winter starts to bite.

“Make no mistake, this incompetent Health Secretary’s failure to support our NHS and those who work in it will lead to lives being lost this winter.

“There is no simple fix to this crisis – the SNP has failed almost every aspect of our NHS.

“The people of Scotland should not have to pay the price of SNP failure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL – The Scottish Government has ‘fallen far short on their own targets’ for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, psychiatrists said. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Psychiatrists demand assurances over child mental health targets
The Queen welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss must recover standards after Johnson legacy of ‘scandal and sleaze’ – MPs
MPs have been warned by economists over rising energy bills (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Households will get poorer’ even if energy bills frozen, economists warn MPs
The average number of beds occupied per day due to delayed discharges was 1,806 in July (Peter Byrne/PA)
Delayed discharges rise by 8% in Scottish hospitals
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street in discussions during a site visit to what will be the HS2 Birmingham Interchange station, near the NEC and Birmingham Airport, on September 6, 2022. (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Truss must ‘deliver’ energy bills help for homes and businesses, says Tory mayor
The latest waiting time figures showed more than 450,000 Scots are waiting for an outpatient appointment, with almost 140,000 on the list for treatment. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf under fire as NHS waiting list continues to grow
Downing Street Director of Communication Guto Harri arrives in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
Johnson’s spin doctor accuses Tory party of ‘self-harm’
Some 1,854 operations were cancelled across Scotland’s hospitals in July 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Planned operation numbers across Scotland dropped in July
Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)
Johnson expected to appoint allies to Lords in resignation honours list

More from The Courier

Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford
0
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0037626 Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views The largest affordable modular housing development in Scotland first phase is nearing completion at Dundee's City Quay. Built by Enevate Homes for Hillcrest housing association the flats will have sweeping views of the River and Victoria Dock when complete.
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Ian Murray is still looking to add a striker to his squad.
FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of…
0
The Spar in Dundee which will close in October.
‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month
0