Home Politics

Planned operation numbers across Scotland dropped in July

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 11.47am
Some 1,854 operations were cancelled across Scotland’s hospitals in July 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Some 1,854 operations were cancelled across Scotland’s hospitals in July 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of planned operations in hospitals across Scotland fell in July, figures have shown.

Monthly data from Public Health Scotland showed there were 19,685 planned operations for July – a drop of 6.7% from 21,094 in June 2022.

However, 1,854 of these operations – 9.4% of all those planned – were cancelled on the day the patient was due to be treated, or on the day before.

Of those that were cancelled, 634 were put back by the hospital due to clinical reasons while 490 were affected due to capacity or non-clinical reasons.

Some 635 operations were cancelled by the patient and a further 95 were affected by “other reasons”.

The number of planned operations is still lower than when compared to pre-pandemic levels, with 26.8% fewer operations planned than there were in July 2019.

The number of planned surgeries fell to 20,192 in March 2020 as the pandemic emerged in the UK, before dropping to just 3,406 by April that year.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats say action must be taken after analysis by the party revealed some 335,652 operations have been cancelled since the onset of the pandemic.

The party compared the average pre-Covid levels of NHS activity with the number of operations that had been scheduled over the last two years.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Yet again, it is alarmingly clear that no meaningful action is being taken to combat the backlog. The continuing loss of these procedures means thousands of people are in pain and suffering as they wait for vital operations.

“Services are being overwhelmed. With a lack of any decisive action from the Cabinet Secretary, it is clear that our NHS needs new hope.

“Now that parliament has returned, Humza Yousaf needs to make a statement this week on how he plans to tackle these figures and bring the backlog down.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Despite being at the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 and with additional seasonal pressures, around 575 operations were performed on average every day.

“NHS Boards are working to get those who have had treatments or procedures postponed the care they need as quickly as possible.

“Throughout the pandemic, NHS Boards have ensured that urgent, maternity and vital cancer services continue as usual and have worked hard to ensure vital cancer care remains in place where clinically agreed.”

