Truss must ‘deliver’ energy bills help for homes and businesses, says Tory mayor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss must ‘deliver’ energy bills help for homes and businesses, says Tory mayor

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 12.24pm
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street in discussions during a site visit to what will be the HS2 Birmingham Interchange station, near the NEC and Birmingham Airport, on September 6, 2022. (Richard Vernalls/PA)
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street in discussions during a site visit to what will be the HS2 Birmingham Interchange station, near the NEC and Birmingham Airport, on September 6, 2022. (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Incoming prime minister Liz Truss must “deliver” the “specific help” needed by homes and businesses to tackle the energy price crisis, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands has said.

Andy Street, who backed Ms Truss during the leadership contest, said tax cuts were “right” but “not sufficient” to help, especially the “most hard-pressed”, on the costs of hearing homes and businesses.

Speaking on Tuesday at what will be the site of the Birmingham HS2 Interchange station, opening in 2027, Mr Street also said Ms Truss had made an “utter commitment” to levelling up in the West Midlands, backing rail projects and supporting the building of a gigafactory at Coventry.

Prime Minister
Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said: “A thousand jobs will be created in the construction of this place (the station) over the the next few years”, adding it was “absolutely” an example of levelling up.

Mr Street also said Ms Truss, who did not mention levelling up in her victory speech after winning the Tory party leadership contest on Monday, had made personal guarantees to him about maintaining investment in the West Midlands.

He said the HS2 Interchange station was “evidence of levelling up”, adding “I have her word she is committed to HS2”.

Birmingham Interchange station
An artist’s impression of Birmingham HS2 Interchange station (HS2 Ltd/PA)

Mr Street said Ms Truss’s policy “commitments” on the leadership campaign trail were also “clear evidence of her commitment”.

The mayor backed Ms Truss’s premiership bid after spending an hour in private talks with her during the Commonwealth Games, he having “pitched” the Midlands’ needs to both candidates, including leadership rival Rishi Sunak.

He said: “Before I signed up to support her I got her utter commitment to continue levelling-up; the Levelling Up Bill going through (Parliament) and a number of one-off investments in the West Midlands.

“She’s committed to the Midland Rail Hub, the Metro in the Black Country and she is committed to full support for the gigafactory in Coventry.”

“Now I’ve got to make her deliver,” he added.

Birmingham HS2 Interchange site
The Birmingham HS2 Interchange site, with work on building the station due to start in 2023 (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The rail hub is a flagship plan of upgrades, which will need £2 billion in funding, to put more passenger and freight trains on the region’s network.

The mayor said Ms Truss had previously said the Government would “commit to Midland Rail hub in full”, although formal funding still needs to be awarded.

The gigafactory plans, seeing the creation of the country’s biggest such battery plant, are also seen as critical by civic and business leaders to maintaining the region’s and UK’s position as a leading automotive centre.

Mr Street was also asked whether the incoming prime minister’s proposed tax cuts would help residents in the West Midlands: home to the constituency of Birmingham Hodge Hill, which has the highest rate of fuel poverty in the country.

He said: “The most important thing is she comes forward with specific help over energy costs, that’s what she said on Monday was her priority.

“Particularly for the most hard-pressed.

“Tax cuts will not address that head-on, we have to have specific help for energy bills.

“Tax cuts are still right because it puts further spending power into everybody’s pocket, but it is not sufficient on its own to deal with energy prices.”

Expanding on why he backed Ms Truss, he said: “I also believe in what she calls her plan for growth and we need it in this situation we’re in, to take some risks, frankly, in terms of investment and I do believe she will do that more bravely than Rishi would have done.”

Asked which “risk” projects he wanted to see funded, he replied: “Seeing (HS2) through is critical, the Midland Rail Hub is critical, the Coventry gigafactory is very important, we’ve talked a lot about that, we’re got to get the Government to put the cash on the table then use that to win a private investor.

“The exact words she used around that was putting the full weight of Government behind that.”

He also wanted to see “levelling-up zones” which he called “enterprise zones on steroids”, like the overhaul of Birmingham city centre’s Centenary Square, currently home to the Commonwealth Games bull.

“We’ve probably got the best example in the whole country of using that (enterprise zone money), so we’re pushing for more zones like that, and I want a breakthrough with the new Government on that idea within the next few weeks,” he said.

“She knows how to use the Government process to make stuff happen,” added Mr Street.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL – The Scottish Government has ‘fallen far short on their own targets’ for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, psychiatrists said. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Psychiatrists demand assurances over child mental health targets
The Queen welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss must recover standards after Johnson legacy of ‘scandal and sleaze’ – MPs
MPs have been warned by economists over rising energy bills (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Households will get poorer’ even if energy bills frozen, economists warn MPs
The average number of beds occupied per day due to delayed discharges was 1,806 in July (Peter Byrne/PA)
Delayed discharges rise by 8% in Scottish hospitals
The latest waiting time figures showed more than 450,000 Scots are waiting for an outpatient appointment, with almost 140,000 on the list for treatment. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf under fire as NHS waiting list continues to grow
Downing Street Director of Communication Guto Harri arrives in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
Johnson’s spin doctor accuses Tory party of ‘self-harm’
Some 1,854 operations were cancelled across Scotland’s hospitals in July 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Planned operation numbers across Scotland dropped in July
Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)
Johnson expected to appoint allies to Lords in resignation honours list
The figures were released on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)
Probable suicide the leading cause of death among young people, new figures show

More from The Courier

Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford
0
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0037626 Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views The largest affordable modular housing development in Scotland first phase is nearing completion at Dundee's City Quay. Built by Enevate Homes for Hillcrest housing association the flats will have sweeping views of the River and Victoria Dock when complete.
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Ian Murray is still looking to add a striker to his squad.
FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of…
0
The Spar in Dundee which will close in October.
‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month
0