Psychiatrists demand assurances over child mental health targets

Psychiatrists have demanded assurances that waiting times targets for specialist mental health services for children and young people will be met, as they hit out at the “postcode lottery” for treatment.

With new figures showing a drop in the numbers being seen within the 18-week target time, the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland said that “yet again the Scottish Government has fallen far short on their own targets”.

Dr Helen Smith, the chair of the CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) faculty at the College, said they now needed “firm assurances” from ministers about how these targets would be met and “not just a sticking plaster”.

Dr Smith spoke out as new figures showed that in the period April to June this year 68.4% of children and young people were seen within 18 weeks of being referred – down from from 73.2% in the previous three months and less than the 72.5% record in April to June 2021.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 90% of children and young people to start treatment within 18 weeks of being referred to CAMHS for help.

A total of 5,230 children and young people started getting treatment in the period April to June – up from 5,016 in the first three months of this year.

At the end of June 2022 there were 9,729 children and young people who were waiting to start treatment, down from 10,346 at the end of March.

Dr Smith said the latest figures showed that “yet again the Scottish Government has fallen far short on their own targets, when it comes to the mental health of our children and young people”.

She added: “We’re already dealing with a postcode lottery of CAMHS services and we need firm assurances about how targets will be met – not just a sticking plaster.”

Dr Smith said that a “lack of clarity on funding means attracting news staff and retaining those employees becomes more difficult”.

She added: “The CAMHS workforce continues to be expected to meet increased demand for support with the same the capacity.

“We need investment in mental health support services at all levels needs to be sustained and planned.

“After coming out of a pandemic and with all the problems the cost-of-living crisis will have on people’s mental health, we need the Scottish Government to focus on CAMHS and outline how they will meet their own target by 2026.”