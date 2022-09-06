Nursing and midwifery vacancies increase by 24% in a year, statistics reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nursing and midwifery vacancies increase by 24% in a year, statistics reveal

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 2.08pm
Nursing and midwifery vacancies have increased by 24% in a year. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nurses and midwives need “new hope” to attract them to Scotland’s NHS after new statistics revealed vacancies have increased by 24%.

Figures published by NHS Scotland showed the nursing workforce has risen to 6,010 in the year up to July 2022.

This is a rise of almost 1,200 as there were 4,845 vacancies from the same period in 2021.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has appealed to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to improve the healthcare sector to attract workers.

The statistics also showed there were 1,127 total vacancies in the allied health professions sector, which includes physiotherapists, dieticians and speech and language therapists.

This is up 46.2% from the previous year.

Meanwhile, sickness absences across the NHS board reached its highest level in the year up to March 2022, with a 5.69% rate, compared to 4.67% in 2021 and 4.83% in 2023.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Nurses and midwives are feeling burned out and many are being pushed towards the exit.

“The last of support is taking its toll. For the past year, the Health Secretary has been insisting that the service will do even more, despite refusing to invest in proper workforce planning.

“Back in reality the service has gone backwards.

“Nurses and midwives need new hope. It’s time for urgent action to secure the workforce that the NHS needs to flourish. If Humza Yousaf can’t do that, we will need a new Health Secretary.”

However, employment figures across the NHS has risen by 11.7% over the last five years, taking the total workforce to more than 155,000.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “NHS Scotland staffing remains at historically high levels, up 2% on the same time last year.

“This comes as part of 10 consecutive years of increases in staffing across our NHS.

“As we move through different waves of Covid-19 it is inevitable staffing levels will reflect the range of additional activity that has taken place, such as for vaccination programmes, testing and contact tracing.”

