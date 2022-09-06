Unions call on Truss to crack down on sexual harassment in Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Unions call on Truss to crack down on sexual harassment in Westminster

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 2.56pm
Liz Truss declined to directly answer whether she would appoint a new ethics chief at a hustings last month (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss declined to directly answer whether she would appoint a new ethics chief at a hustings last month (Joe Giddens/PA)

Unions representing civil servants has written to the newly-appointed Prime Minister calling on her to crack down on sexual harassment in Westminster.

In their letter to Liz Truss, the Prospect union and the FDA said that fresh leadership brings an opportunity to restore confidence that Parliament is a safe place to work.

As Prime Minister, Ms Truss has “the chance and the obligation” to correct the “erosion of ethics, standards in public life and public respect for, and confidence in, those who lead them”, they said.

The unions called for specific action including working with the Commons Speaker and the leaders of all parties to introduce a “formal mechanism to prevent MPs accused of serious sexual misconduct from attending Parliament”.

Ms Truss should also commit to restoring ethics and standards in public life by reconsidering her apparent suggestion that she may not appoint an independent adviser on ministers’ interests to replace Lord Geidt, they said.

At a leadership hustings last month, Ms Truss declined to directly answer whether she would appoint a new ethics chief, but said the existence of “numerous advisers and independent bodies” is “one of the problems we have got in this country”.

When asked about the role, she said: “I would put in place, if I was elected as prime minister, a strong chief whip.

“I would return them to No 12 Downing Street so they are at the heart of Government and making sure there is zero-tolerance of misbehaviour.”

The unions’ letter states: “We write as general secretaries of trade unions representing workers on the Parliamentary estate and throughout the Civil Service about our concerns over sexual harassment and workplace culture in Westminster.

“There have been many reports of sexual assault and misconduct, bullying, and harassment, combined with a lack of leadership needed to change the culture.

“However, with a new Prime Minister and a new Parliament comes the opportunity to restore confidence that Parliament, and Westminster politics more broadly, is a safe place to work.”

They added: “As our new Prime Minister, you now have the chance and the obligation to fundamentally correct the erosion of ethics, standards in public life and public respect for, and confidence in, those who lead them.”

