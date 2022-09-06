Pathway to resolving NI Protocol can be found if there is a will, says Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pathway to resolving NI Protocol can be found if there is a will, says Martin

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 4.26pm Updated: September 6 2022, 5.06pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Co Offaly (PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Co Offaly (PA)

Ireland’s premier has congratulated Liz Truss on becoming the next UK Prime Minister, saying he hopes to reach an agreement on issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Micheal Martin said a “pathway” to resolving the matter can be found “if there is a will” and that the Irish Government will work with the British Government and the European Union “to do the practical and sensible thing”.

He said a strong partnership between the two Governments is “vital” to underpin the Good Friday Agreement and support peace and prosperity on the islands.

Ms Truss became the UK’s third female Prime Minister after meeting the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday.

She was appointed at the Queen’s Scottish estate shortly after Boris Johnson tendered his resignation.

As foreign secretary, Ms Truss angered the EU by tabling the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allow ministers unilaterally to scrap the arrangements the UK signed up to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

“I wish to extend my congratulations to Liz Truss on her appointment today as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Mr Martin said in a statement.

“A shared history and close ties of people, of economy, and of culture link our two countries.

“A strong partnership between our two governments is vital to underpin the Good Friday Agreement and support peace and prosperity on these islands.

“I hope we can use the period ahead to prioritise EU-UK engagement and to reach agreed outcomes on the issues around implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I am committed to a strong and deep relationship between our countries, and to working in an open and constructive way with Prime Minister Truss.

“I look forward to our close co-operation and early engagement as we face important issues on these islands and globally.”

Speaking later in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly, Mr Martin said the protocol issues need to be resolved in the “best interests” of the people of Northern Ireland, the UK, Ireland and the EU.

“I’m a realist, I understand the politics behind what has happened to date,” he said.

“But fundamentally when you listen to people from the industrial side and from business in Northern Ireland, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing, they are very clear that the protocol is essential.

“And some are very concerned of aspects of the dual regulatory framework contained in the British legislation which would undermine those companies and those sectors.

“The starting point has to be what works for the people of Northern Ireland in a practical way around businesses and goods and services.

“We acknowledge there were legitimate issues raised in respect of some areas around the operation of the protocol.

“Our view is there is a pathway to resolving those if there is a will.

“We want to work with the British Government and the European Union to do the practical and sensible thing.”

