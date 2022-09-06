New PM Liz Truss says country can ‘ride out the storm’ with energy help promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New PM Liz Truss says country can ‘ride out the storm’ with energy help promise

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 5.24pm Updated: September 6 2022, 6.24pm
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street with her husband (PA)
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street with her husband (PA)

New Prime Minister Liz Truss said the UK would “ride out the storm” as she prepared a multibillion-pound package to help Britons cope with soaring energy costs.

In her first speech in the role, she acknowledged the economic headwinds facing the country but promised action this week to help with energy bills.

Speaking in Downing Street, she said: “I’m confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

“This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I’m determined to deliver.”

Ms Truss became Prime Minister in Balmoral after an audience with the Queen, who had earlier received Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Liz Truss becomes PM
New Prime Minister Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

While Mr Johnson had delivered his farewell speech in sunshine, Ms Truss had to dodge torrential showers in Westminster for her address from a podium outside the black door of No 10.

She vowed to create an “aspiration nation”, promising  to tackle the issues that have been holding Britain back for years by building “roads, homes and broadband faster”.

In an echo of Winston Churchill, she promised “action this day” to deliver her plans to transform the country.

The Queen welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmora
The Queen welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)

But in an acknowledgement of the immediate problem facing households across the country, she said: “I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.”

A Government source confirmed a report in The Times that the energy freeze will be around the £2,500 mark, although an insider in the Truss camp said “nothing is finalised yet”.

The plan is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap plus the £400 universal handout announced under Mr Johnson’s government.

Help is also expected for business customers struggling with soaring bills which are not covered by the existing energy price cap in England, Scotland and Wales.

As well as dealing with the energy crisis, Ms Truss said her early priorities included “a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform” and “get Britain working again”.

She also promised to “put our health service on a firm footing” so “people can get doctor’s appointments and the NHS services they need”.

After the downpour which preceded her speech, Ms Truss said: “We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face.

“As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger.

“Our country was built by people who get things done. We have huge reserves of talent, of energy and determination”.

Shortly after finishing her speech in Downing Street, Ms Truss headed to Parliament where she began a cull of ministers who had been loyal to her leadership rival Rishi Sunak.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was among MPs waiting in the rain for Ms Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Among the casualties were deputy prime minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab, transport secretary Grant Shapps and health secretary Steve Barclay.

Ms Truss is expected to reward allies, with Kwasi Kwarteng tipped to take the key post of chancellor and Therese Coffey in line to become deputy prime minister.

But Nadine Dorries turned down the offer to stay on as culture secretary, while former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said that he had also rejected a Cabinet post.

In her speech outside No 10, Ms Truss paid tribute to her predecessor, saying that “Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression”.

“History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.”

In his own address before leaving Downing Street for the final time as prime minister, Mr Johnson called for the Tory party to unite behind his successor, but he could not conceal his bitterness at the way he was ousted.

He suggested he would now slip into political obscurity, although a reference to Roman statesman Cincinnatus fuelled speculation he could consider a comeback.

Mr Johnson said “I will be offering this government nothing but my most fervent support”, calling for Tories to back the new leader at a “tough time for the economy”.

Watched by wife Carrie Johnson, he added that if the couple’s dog Dilyn and Larry the No 10 cat can “put behind them their occasional difficulties”, then “so can the Conservative Party”.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Ms Truss was accompanied by her husband Hugh O’Leary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But in a sign of lingering resentment at the manner in which he was forced out, Mr Johnson said that “the baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through but never mind that now”.

He said his career was now like a booster rocket “that has fulfilled its function and I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific”.

Mr Johnson declared “like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough” – before entering No 10, an ambitious Mr Johnson had frequently said he would become prime minister if he was “called from my plough” like the Roman statement who heeded the call to serve his people.

US President Joe Biden offered his congratulations to the new Prime Minister, saying he looked forward to “deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression”.

But the transatlantic relationship could be strained if Ms Truss pushes ahead with the plan to override parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal – Mr Biden is proud of his Irish roots and takes a keen interest in the issue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss makes first speech as leader beneath stormy skies at Downing Street
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (PA)
Truss sets out priorities to build an ‘aspiration nation’
Children wrapped in blankets and wearing life jackets arrived on the south coast as the number of Channel crossings in 2022 so far edged closer to topping last year’s total (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Migrant crossings continue as numbers edge closer to topping last year’s total
Raab, Barclay and Shapps out of Government as Liz Truss begins forming Cabinet
US President Joe Biden will speak to Liz Truss on Tuesday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Joe Biden vows ‘deepening of special relationship’ in message to Liz Truss
Media gather outside 10 Downing Street, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
PM’s maiden speech goes ahead outside Downing Street after chaotic weather
Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Co Offaly (PA)
Pathway to resolving NI Protocol can be found if there is a will, says…
A member of the public has been inundated with messages from world leaders and UK politicians intended for new Prime Minister Liz Truss, with whom she shares a similar name (PA)
World leaders and politicians accidentally tweet the wrong Liz Truss
The MV Glen Sannox is set to be delivered by May 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Delayed ferries still on track to be delivered in 2023
Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Duncan Smith turns down Truss Cabinet job

More from The Courier

Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied job announcement.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0