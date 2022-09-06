Migrant crossings continue as numbers edge closer to topping last year’s total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Migrant crossings continue as numbers edge closer to topping last year’s total

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 6.22pm Updated: September 6 2022, 6.26pm
Children wrapped in blankets and wearing life jackets arrived on the south coast as the number of Channel crossings in 2022 so far edged closer to topping last year’s total (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children wrapped in blankets and wearing life jackets arrived on the south coast as the number of Channel crossings in 2022 so far edged closer to topping last year’s total.

Migrant crossings continued for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, with women and young children among those seen being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, amid windy conditions at sea.

On Monday, 188 people arrived in five boats, after 1,160 made the journey in 25 boats on Sunday, marking the second time the daily total has topped 1,000 in a fortnight.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
The crossings continued for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It comes after Priti Patel defended her record as Home Secretary hours before announcing her plan to resign from the role as soon as new Prime Minister Liz Truss appoints a successor, admitting in a letter to former PM Boris Johnson migrant crossings are “frustrating”.

Meanwhile, campaigners continue to challenge the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and groups Care4Calais and Detention Action are questioning the legality of the plan in a case set to last all week in the High Court.

In April, Ms Patel signed what she described as a “world-first agreement” with Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

But the first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was grounded amid a series of legal challenges.

Since the deal was announced, 22,304 people have crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats.

More than 27,500 people have crossed the Channel from France to the UK in small boats, such as dinghies, so far in 2022.

The total to date is just less than 1,000 short of the number of arrivals for the whole of last year (28,526).

So far in September, 2,529 people made the journey in four days alone, after August had the highest monthly total on record for crossing, with 8,644 people arriving in 189 boats.

