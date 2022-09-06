Truss sets out priorities to build an ‘aspiration nation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss sets out priorities to build an ‘aspiration nation’

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 6.26pm
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (PA)
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (PA)

Liz Truss used her first speech as Prime Minister to set out plans to transform Britain by dealing with the energy crisis, slashing taxes and boosting economic growth.

Speaking in Downing Street shortly after a torrential downpour, she promised the country would “ride out the storm” and become an “aspiration nation”.

Liz Truss becomes PM
New Prime Minister Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

She set out three priorities for her premiership:

– To “get Britain working again” through a package of tax cuts and regulatory reform.

– To deal with soaring energy bills and secure supplies for the future.

– To put the health service “on a firm footing”.

Ms Truss campaigned on a promise to cut taxes, reversing the increase in national insurance and scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax.

As Prime Minister, she said: “I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment.”

She promised to get “spades in the ground” to make sure that energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools, roads and broadband get constructed.

On energy, she promised to “deal hands-on” with the issues created by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with action “this week” – expected to be on Thursday – to tackle bills and secure energy supply.

She is expected to announce a freeze in average household bills at around £2,500 – some £500 more than the current cap but £1,000 less that the increased rate expected in October.

On her third priority, she pledged to “make sure that people can get doctors’ appointments and the NHS services they need”.

“By delivering on the economy, on energy, and on the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success,” she said.

Despite public finances already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, an economy forecast to be in recession throughout the next year and double-digit inflation, Ms Truss said: “We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face.

“I am confident that together we can: ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.”

