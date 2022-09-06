Truss sets out priorities to build an ‘aspiration nation’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liz Truss used her first speech as Prime Minister to set out plans to transform Britain by dealing with the energy crisis, slashing taxes and boosting economic growth.

Speaking in Downing Street shortly after a torrential downpour, she promised the country would “ride out the storm” and become an “aspiration nation”.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

She set out three priorities for her premiership:

– To “get Britain working again” through a package of tax cuts and regulatory reform.

– To deal with soaring energy bills and secure supplies for the future.

– To put the health service “on a firm footing”.

Ms Truss campaigned on a promise to cut taxes, reversing the increase in national insurance and scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax.

As Prime Minister, she said: “I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment.”

She promised to get “spades in the ground” to make sure that energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools, roads and broadband get constructed.

On energy, she promised to “deal hands-on” with the issues created by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with action “this week” – expected to be on Thursday – to tackle bills and secure energy supply.

She is expected to announce a freeze in average household bills at around £2,500 – some £500 more than the current cap but £1,000 less that the increased rate expected in October.

On her third priority, she pledged to “make sure that people can get doctors’ appointments and the NHS services they need”.

“By delivering on the economy, on energy, and on the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success,” she said.

Despite public finances already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, an economy forecast to be in recession throughout the next year and double-digit inflation, Ms Truss said: “We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face.

“I am confident that together we can: ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.”