Therese Coffey inherits NHS ‘in crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Therese Coffey inherits NHS ‘in crisis’

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 8.08pm Updated: September 6 2022, 8.30pm
Therese Coffey has a demanding In-tray as she takes over the health and social care portfolio (PA)
Therese Coffey has a demanding In-tray as she takes over the health and social care portfolio (PA)

Therese Coffey has inherited an NHS and social care system “in crisis”, health leaders have said.

Experts from across the sector have welcomed Ms Coffey to her new role as Health Secretary but warned that she has taken on the job during a challenging period for the health service.

As well as being appointed as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care for England, Ms Coffey is stepping up to become Liz Truss’s second-in-command as Deputy Prime Minister.

Experts have said that they hope the dual role shows that the Government is taking the challenges facing the health service “seriously”.

They also welcomed the indication from the new Prime Minister that she would “put our health service on a firm footing”.

Health leaders said that the pressing items in Ms Coffey’s in-tray will include:

– A record waiting list;

– Problems in urgent and emergency care;

– Soaring numbers of patients stuck in hospital due to so-called “delayed discharges”;

– A crisis in dentistry services with many struggling to access care;

– challenges facing mental health, community, acute and ambulance services;

– Worries over winter pressures including further waves of Covid-19 and additional pressures from flu;

– Concerns over how the cost of living crisis will impact the health service;

– The possibility of health and care staff taking industrial action over pay.

Ms Coffey, told Sky News: “We’ve got priorities A, B, C, D – ambulances, backlogs, care, D – doctors and dentists. And we’re going to work through that and we’ll make sure that we’re delivering for the patients”.

Asked whether she is ready for strikes, she said: “I think we’ve got to be ready for patients and that’s my top priority, and how we can make best use of our department and of course the NHS in order to achieve the best outcomes for them”.

And asked what her message is to potentially demoralised NHS staff, Ms Coffey she recognised “they’ve done excellent work” and repeated her priorities.

Ms Coffey takes over as Health Secretary from Steve Barclay who moves to the backbenches after a brief time in the role following Sajid Javid’s resignation in June 2022. Mr Javid in turn replaced Matt Hancock after he resigned for breaching pandemic rules.

Commenting on the announcement, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said: “Trust leaders will look to the new Health and Social Care Secretary to provide much-needed stability and leadership in the face of significant challenges, and to fight its corner as pressures mount on the service.

“They will hope that the link between the deputy prime minister and health and social care secretary roles is an indication of how seriously the new Prime Minister and her Government are taking the multiple, pressing challenges facing mental health, community, acute and ambulance services.

“They include concerns over winter pressures, a soaring cost-of-living crisis, further waves of Covid-19, seasonal flu, and the very worrying possibility of industrial action by NHS staff over pay and conditions.

“Our frontline staff have done a sterling job reducing the longest waits for care and ramping up activity but with over 6.7mn people waiting for planned treatment and the numbers continuing to rise, these challenges could derail the NHS’ efforts to bear down on care backlogs.

“Urgent and emergency care is under constant strain with long waits in extremely busy A&E departments and ambulance services severely stretched.

“These pressures have been compounded by delays in discharging patients who are well enough to continue their recovery at or closer to home, with shortages of social care staff and funding shortfalls a key issue.

“The new Prime Minister stood on the steps of Downing Street today and pledged to put the NHS on a ‘firm footing’.

“We hope that she, and the new Health and Social Care Secretary, will not duck these big issues and work with those on the frontline to deliver solutions.”

Average ambulance response time in England for category 1 (urgent) incidents
(PA Graphics)

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, added: “Our 23rd health secretary has inherited an NHS and social care system in a worst state than in living memory.

“GP appointments, cancer treatments, and diagnostic tests are all above pre-pandemic levels, and patients who had waited the longest for an elective procedure have now received one.

“However, demand for frontline care is through the roof, waiting time standards are deteriorating despite the heroic efforts of its staff, and winter seems set to be the busiest on record.

“These concerns are made significantly more worrying by the cost-of-living crisis and so, like the rest of the country we are eager to understand the detail of the Government’s promised intervention this week.”

Professor Philip Banfield, council chair at the British Medical Association, said: “Ms Coffey takes office at a time of greater crisis in the NHS than any of her predecessors.

“Ahead of another perilous winter for our health service, she has a unique opportunity to change the trajectory of the NHS for the better.

“Staff feel overwhelmed and consistently let down by governments who had it in their power to really help them – and our patients. Enough is enough. Things must be different this time, and the Government must now work with the medical profession and its trade union to effect concrete change for the future of the NHS and its patients.”

Pat Cullen, general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “Ms Coffey must buck the trend of her predecessors and listen to nursing staff. Our ask for professional and personal support cannot afford to fall on deaf ears – doing the right thing by nurses is the right thing by patients too.

“The workforce crisis cannot be the elephant in the room any longer – politicians skirt around the issue but, without enough staff, new promises will not be deliverable.

“A simple way to recruit and retain nursing staff – and to keep patients safe – is to pay them fairly for the invaluable work they do.

“Next week we will post strike ballot papers to 300,000 nursing staff across the UK. After many years of underinvestment, they are standing up for patients and themselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
NI Secretary congratulated on new role
The Ukrainian President was the first foreign leader Liz Truss spoke to after becoming Prime Minister (PA)
Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as…
Striking barristers are “absolutely willing” to negotiate with the Government and would be ready to meet the new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis as soon as Wednesday, MPs were told (Ben Birchall/PA)
Barristers on strike ready and willing to meet with new justice secretary, MPs told
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexiteer investment firm boss becomes Business Secretary
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer (Liam McBurney/PA)
Truss branded ‘an imbecile’ by sacked minister’s wife
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.
New PM Liz Truss vows tax cuts and energy bill help to ‘ride out…
Suella Braverman leaves Downing Street after being appointed home secretary (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones
The next Home Secretary will be faced with a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as she takes office (PA)
What lies in new Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s in-tray?
Suella Braverman has served as Attorney General (Aaron Chown/PA)
Suella Braverman: Brexit-supporting barrister who has risen through Tory ranks
James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)
James Cleverly: Who is the new Foreign Secretary?

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy