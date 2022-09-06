Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 8.10pm Updated: September 6 2022, 10.42pm
Suella Braverman leaves Downing Street after being appointed home secretary (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Suella Braverman leaves Downing Street after being appointed home secretary (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here are some of the records set and milestones reached by the Cabinet reshuffle:

– For the first time, there are no white males in any of the four most senior positions of the UK government: prime minister (Liz Truss), chancellor of the Exchequer (Kwasi Kwarteng), home secretary (Suella Braverman) and foreign secretary (James Cleverly).

The UK also has its first non-white environment secretary (Ranil Jayawardena) and international trade secretary (Kemi Badenoch).

– Nadhim Zahawi has become the second shortest serving chancellor of the Exchequer in modern political history.

Mr Zahawi was given the job by former prime minister Boris Johnson on July 5 and clocked up 63 days until being replaced by Kwasi Kwarteng on September 6.

This was more than double the time spent in the role by Iain Macleod, who became Conservative chancellor on June 20 1970 but died suddenly just 30 days later.

It is necessary to go back almost 200 years to find a chancellor who served a similarly short period in office, to a time in the early 1800s when the post was occasionally held on an interim basis by the Lord Chief Justice.

Conservative Party Centenary Conference – Brighton – 1967
Iain Macleod spent just 30 days as chancellor (PA)

– Suella Braverman is only the fifth woman in history to hold the post of home secretary.

The first was Labour’s Jacqui Smith, who did the job from 2007 to 2009. The others were Theresa May (2010-16), Amber Rudd (2016-18) and Priti Patel (2019-22).

Women have held the role of home secretary for 13 of the last 15 years.

New identity card
Jacqui Smith, the UK’s first female home secretary, pictured in 2008 holding an example of an identity card (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Kit Malthouse has become the ninth education secretary in the past 12 years.

Since 2010, the post has been held by Michael Gove (2010-14), Nicky Morgan (2014-16), Justine Greening (2016-18), Damian Hinds (2018-19), Gavin Williamson (2019-21), Nadhim Zahawi (2021-22), Michelle Donelan (for two days in July 2022), James Cleverly (from July to September 2022) and now Mr Malthouse.

– The UK also has its ninth justice secretary since 2010.

The new holder of the role, Brandon Lewis, follows Ken Clarke (2010-12), Chris Grayling (2012-15), Michael Gove (2015-16), Liz Truss (2016-17), David Lidington (2017-18), David Gauke (2018-19), Robert Buckland (2019-21) and Dominic Raab (2021-22).

– Shailesh Vara has become the shortest serving Northern Ireland secretary since the post was created in 1972.

He was appointed to the role on July 7 this year and lasted 61 days before being replaced on September 6 by Chris Heaton-Harris.

The next shortest tenure was that of the Conservative politician Francis Pym, who held the job for 93 days between December 2 1973 and March 5 1974.

Tripartite Talks Heath Pym Cooper
Francis Pym (front left) (PA)

– Wendy Morton is the first woman to serve as Conservative chief whip.

Labour has had four female chief whips, the most recent being Dame Rosie Winterton, who held the role from 2010 to 2016.

The first female Labour chief whip, Ann Taylor, was in the post from 1998 to 2001 and was also the first ever female Government chief whip.

– Therese Coffey is only the fifth person to formally hold the role of deputy prime minister, and the first woman to do so.

Heseltine in Eurofighter
Deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine in 1996 (Paul Jarrett/PA)

Conservative politician Michael Heseltine was the first to be officially appointed to the post, holding it from 1995 to 1997.

The others have been Labour’s John Prescott (1997 to 2007), the Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg (2010 to 2015) and the Conservative Dominic Raab (2021 to 2022).

