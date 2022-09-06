Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexiteer investment firm boss becomes Business Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexiteer investment firm boss becomes Business Secretary

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 9.26pm Updated: September 6 2022, 11.16pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed Business Secretary in the government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss, as the country heads towards a lengthy period of recession, presenting potential turmoil for firms and consumers.

The often-controversial figure will take the helm and work closely alongside new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Business leaders considered Mr Kwarteng to be a capable pair of hands as he tackled a raft of hefty challenges, ranging from supply disruption to rampant energy price inflation during his tenure as business secretary.

These challenges are showing no sign of letting up as Mr Rees-Mogg takes over at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The hardline Brexiteer and Boris Johnson loyalist, who is a product of Eton and Trinity College, Oxford, has long lauded his own financial acumen.

Conservative Party Conference
Jacob Rees-Mogg with young people during a Conservative Party Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

At seven years old, Mr Rees-Mogg invested £50 in the stock market, having been left the money by a distant cousin, he said in a recently unearthed 1982 clip from French TV.

The youngster, who was being driven in his father’s Rolls-Royce at the time, professed his love of money and how he enjoyed attending shareholder meetings.

Mr Rees-Mogg was brought up in a family steeped in the Conservative Party – his late father William Rees-Mogg was the editor of The Times newspaper for 14 years until 1981, before being made a life peer of the party seven years later.

His son was always open about his political ambitions but started his working life as an investment banker, with jobs in London and Hong Kong.

In 2007, he co-founded asset management firm Somerset Capital Management with a group of colleagues.

The firm currently manages about £6.9 billion worth of assets for institutions, including pension funds, from its bases in London and Singapore.

Mr Rees-Mogg stepped down as chief executive of the business when he was first elected a member of parliament for North East Somerset in 2010.

Brexit
Jacob Rees-Mogg was a key figure in the Leave campaign (John Stilwell/PA)

The former Brexit Opportunities minister has been described as a “sleeping partner” by his co-founders in recent years.

He was most recently described as owning “less than 13%” of the business but disclosed plans to reduce his stake to 5% by 2027.

Last year he took roughly £600,000 in dividends from Somerset.

Throughout his political career, Mr Rees-Mogg has largely espoused free market views and called for de-regulation, which he referenced in his opposition to the European Union.

In 2013 he was criticised after expressing support for zero-hour contracts, which he said gave freedom and flexibility to some workers.

His “traditional” views also include opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

Most recently, Mr Rees-Mogg has courted controversy over his long-running campaign to encourage civil servants to stop working from home after the end of coronavirus restrictions.

He also condemned the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after staff told bosses at the regulator that two days a week in the office is the most they can cope with.

Although this was greeted with anger by unions and opposition parties, it would be welcomed by many business and financial leaders he is set to meet over the coming months.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who was an opponent of a windfall tax on energy firms, will also come under scrutiny over his green credentials given the energy remit of his role.

He has previously warned against “climate alarmism” and said he wants his constituents to have cheap energy “rather more than I would like them to have windmills”.

Liz Truss has agreed to the UK’s 2050 net zero targets but the new Business Secretary is also expected to help lead her plans to re-start fracking for shale gas in the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Britain’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has the job of holding the UK’s purse strings as the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: Long-term Liz Truss ally to hold nation’s purse strings
Top European markets made gains on Tuesday amid speculation that newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to unveil a £90 billion energy bill support package (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
European markets edge higher as UK awaits energy bill support package
Karen Murray from McLaren's Bakery.
Cost of living crisis hits Tayside and Fife bakers as some electricity bills tally…
0
Niki Caira
Fife mum deletes Facebook account in bid to change court order in property row
0
Ministers have been told to ‘cut the crap’ by nationalising water companies and accelerating efforts to reduce sewage pollution (Toby Williams/PA)
Nationalise water companies to help reduce sewage pollution, ministers told
The total number of takeovers and mergers involving UK companies dropped significantly in June amid firms fielding high inflation, supply chain disruption and geopolitical tensions (Steven Paston/ PA)
Takeovers and mergers slowed in June as UK firms fielded economic turmoil
Energy bills are set to soar by 80% this winter without Government help.(John Stillwell/PA)
What support is expected on energy bills?
Birmingham HS2 Interchange station. (HS2/PA)
New HS2 station will bring 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships
Fewer than a fifth (19%) of people would speak to their bank or building society if they were struggling financially, according to Nationwide Building Society (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fewer than a fifth of people ‘would speak to their bank about money struggles’
MPs have been warned by economists over rising energy bills (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Households will get poorer’ even if energy bills frozen, economists warn MPs

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy