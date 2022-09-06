Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as PM

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 9.32pm Updated: September 6 2022, 11.22pm
The Ukrainian President was the first foreign leader Liz Truss spoke to after becoming Prime Minister (PA)
The Ukrainian President was the first foreign leader Liz Truss spoke to after becoming Prime Minister (PA)

Liz Truss has accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky during her first phone call as Prime Minister with a foreign leader.

Ms Truss held the call with Mr Zelensky within hours of becoming Prime Minister.

It comes after US President Joe Biden congratulated Ms Truss on becoming Prime Minister and vowed to deepen the “special relationship” between the US and the UK.

In a statement, the Ukrainian president said he had thanked the British people for their support.

Mr Zelensky tweeted: “I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected (British) PM @trussliz. Invited her to (Ukraine). Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine). It’s important that (Britain) is ready to further strengthen it. Attention was paid to security guarantees.

“We discussed the participation of (Britain) in the recovery of (Ukraine). Coordinated further pressure on the RF (Russian Federation). The goal is to stop the aggression & bring the perpetrators to justice. It’s important to designate the RF a terrorist state. We’ll continue active interaction in all formats..”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said that Ms Truss had told the Ukrainian president that his country could count on the UK’s assistance “for the long term”.

“In her first call with a counterpart since becoming Prime Minister, she reiterated to the Ukrainian leader that he had her full backing, and Ukraine could depend on the UK’s assistance for the long term,” she said.

“President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s staunch support and congratulated her on her appointment.

“The leaders discussed the need to strengthen global security and the measures necessary to cut off the funds fuelling Putin’s war machine.

“The leaders deplored Putin’s attempts to weaponise energy, and the Prime Minister said it was vital Russia’s blackmail did not deter the west from ensuring Putin fails. She also underscored the importance of ensuring the UK and our allies continue to build energy independence.”

The spokeswoman added that the Prime Minister was “delighted” to accept an invitation to visit Ukraine.

“She praised the Ukrainians’ fight for sovereignty and self-determination and said it was essential Ukraine succeeds and Russia fails,” she said.

“The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with the president in the coming weeks and months and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelensky in Ukraine soon.”

Earlier, the US president was the first world leader to congratulate Ms Truss on her new position.

Just as Ms Truss finished her speech and formally entered Downing Street, the US president tweeted: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.”

Mr Biden later spoke to the Prime Minister in a phone call.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the pair reflected on the “enduring strength” of the special relationship and discussed the Belfast Agreement.

“The Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin’s war,” she said.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden reflected on the enduring strength of the special relationship. They agreed that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world.

“They agreed to build on those links, including by furthering our deep defence alliance through Nato and Aukus.

“The leaders reinforced their commitment to strengthening global liberty, tackling the risks posed by autocracies and ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister and President discussed a range of domestic issues and agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
NI Secretary congratulated on new role
Striking barristers are “absolutely willing” to negotiate with the Government and would be ready to meet the new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis as soon as Wednesday, MPs were told (Ben Birchall/PA)
Barristers on strike ready and willing to meet with new justice secretary, MPs told
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexiteer investment firm boss becomes Business Secretary
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer (Liam McBurney/PA)
Truss branded ‘an imbecile’ by sacked minister’s wife
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.
New PM Liz Truss vows tax cuts and energy bill help to ‘ride out…
Suella Braverman leaves Downing Street after being appointed home secretary (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones
Therese Coffey has a demanding In-tray as she takes over the health and social care portfolio (PA)
Therese Coffey inherits NHS ‘in crisis’
The next Home Secretary will be faced with a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as she takes office (PA)
What lies in new Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s in-tray?
Suella Braverman has served as Attorney General (Aaron Chown/PA)
Suella Braverman: Brexit-supporting barrister who has risen through Tory ranks
James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)
James Cleverly: Who is the new Foreign Secretary?

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy