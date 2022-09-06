TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.05am
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The leader of the TUC has warned the new Prime Minister she will face huge resistance if she attempts to weaken workers’ rights.

General secretary Frances O’Grady said the union organisation is prepared to take the Government to court if Liz Truss makes any move to make it more difficult to strike or changes legislation on working hours, sick pay or health and safety issues.

She told the PA news agency that the TUC is “prepared to throw the kitchen sink” at protecting employment rights and has already taken legal advice.

In an interview ahead of next week’s TUC Congress, Ms O’Grady urged Ms Truss not to be a “P&O prime minister”, in reference to the outrage over the sacking of 800 seafarers without notice and consultation.

Unions are gearing up for early clashes with the new Conservative Party leader after it was reported that she will review all rights which derive from EU law.

Her pledge to crack down on strikes has already been widely condemned by unions, including those currently embroiled in industrial disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Ms O’Grady said: “You can’t grow the economy by slashing workers’ rights, and it’s telling that no serious business leader is clamouring to go down that path.

“If this Government rips up workers’ rights it will giving a green light to P&O-style rogue employers to skimp on pay and drive down workplace conditions in every corner of the country.

“Introducing the Trade Union Act, slashing unfair dismissal rights, and cutting corporate taxes left us with longest pay squeeze for 200 years and forecasts of a recession that is set to last all next year.”

Ms O’Grady said the lengthy Tory leadership contest had been a “terrible distraction” from the cost-of-living crisis and admits she does not have much confidence that the new Prime Minister will deliver improvements for workers.

She appealed for unions to be given a voice in the battle to grow the economy, saying they have put forward a raft of ideas to make working life better.

Ms O’Grady pointed to the TUC’s recent analysis which suggested that insecure work is costing the economy £10 billion a year in lost tax revenues and increased social security payments.

The TUC said a new survey of more than 3,000 adults showed support for stronger workers’ rights, with the overwhelming majority of the public – including a majority of those who say they will vote Conservative at the next election – wanting to see rights in the workplace bolstered.

Three in four respondents said they supported ending “fire and rehire” – the practice where employers threaten to sack workers unless they accept new contracts with worse terms and conditions – and a similar number wanted zero-hours contracts banned.

The TUC said its polling shows stronger workers’ rights is a “vote winner”, while ripping up labour laws is a “vote loser” – as well as a way to drive down living standards across the country.

The conference, in Brighton, will be the last one before Ms O’Grady steps down as TUC general secretary in the new year, to be replaced by current deputy Paul Nowak.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will address the conference, and there will be calls during the week to co-ordinate the wave of strikes raging across the UK.

The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) has written to the new Prime Minister highlighting areas for action it says are needed to support workers.

Referring to “an increasingly uncertain labour market”, IOSH chief executive Vanessa Harwood-Whitcher said the Government’s focus should not be on compromising health and safety standards but on reinforcing them.

She said: “In recent years, we have seen employment and health and safety issues stagnate, when we should be valuing and investing in our workers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Mel Smith of Ocado (Veuve Clicquot/PA)
Prestigious businesswomen awards announced
A survey has revealed high levels of support for renewables including onshore wind – with even higher backing from Tory voters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Public backs wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills, poll suggests
Households where people have disabilities are particularly likely to have recently struggled to keep their home warm, have relied on friends and family for financial help, and had to make cutbacks on meals, showers or baths as living costs rise, research suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Severe impact’ of rising living costs on disabled households highlighted
People are being urged not to be tempted by fake investments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cryptocurrency scam warning issued by ombudsman service
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexiteer investment firm boss becomes Business Secretary
Britain’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has the job of holding the UK’s purse strings as the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: Long-term Liz Truss ally to hold nation’s purse strings
Top European markets made gains on Tuesday amid speculation that newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to unveil a £90 billion energy bill support package (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
European markets edge higher as UK awaits energy bill support package
Karen Murray from McLaren's Bakery.
Cost of living crisis hits Tayside and Fife bakers as some electricity bills tally…
0
Niki Caira
Fife mum deletes Facebook account in bid to change court order in property row
0
Ministers have been told to ‘cut the crap’ by nationalising water companies and accelerating efforts to reduce sewage pollution (Toby Williams/PA)
Nationalise water companies to help reduce sewage pollution, ministers told

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy