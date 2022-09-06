Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.06am
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan will face the ongoing discussions about the privatisation of Channel 4 and the BBC licence fee, as she steps into the role of UK Culture Secretary.

Ms Donelan has previous experience in the entertainment industry, having worked for The History Channel as well as International Marketing Communications Manager for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

She has been a member of parliament since 2015, and represents the Chippenham constituency, in the south west.

Her role as Secretary of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is her second cabinet position, having previously been made Education Secretary under Boris Johnson.

However she became the shortest-serving cabinet member in British history, after she resigned less than 36 hours later, as part of a spate of ministerial resignations.

Her new appointment to the Culture Secretary role comes as the chief executive of Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact), which represents the independent TV production sector, urged a  reconsideration of the privatisation of Channel 4.

Ms Donelan’s predecessor Nadine Dorries announced the Government’s intention to privatise the broadcaster earlier this year.

The Government argued the broadcaster will struggle to survive in a media landscape increasingly dominated by big streaming giants such as Netflix.

Pact chief executive officer John McVay said it would be a “nonsensical” decision to proceed with taking the broadcaster, which is entirely funded by advertising, out of public ownership.

Ms Donelan will also inherit issues surrounding the review of the BBC license fee.

The Government’s plans to replace the broadcaster’s funding model were previously described as a “massive red herring” to attack the BBC by Jon Thoday, joint founder and co-executive chairman of production company Avalon.

Downing Street turmoil
Ms Donelan’s role as Secretary of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is her second cabinet position, after less than two days as Education Secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In January Ms Dorries announced that the licence fee would be frozen at £159 for the next two years until April 2024.

Ms Dorries said she wanted to find a new funding model before the current deal expires in 2027 as it is “completely outdated”.

The review was due to begin before the Commons summer recess on July 22 but was thrown into doubt after Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader.

In response to the remarks made by Mr Thoday, a DCMS spokesperson said: “The BBC’s funding model needs to be made more sustainable for the future, as it already faces major challenges including radical changes in the way people consume media.

“We have committed to reviewing the licence fee funding model ahead of the next Charter period to explore the potential for alternative ways to fund the BBC.”

Prior to her short-lived cabinet role Ms Donelan’s parliamentary experience includes serving on the Education Select Committee for three years, before entering the Government in the Whips Office in 2018.

She then spent three years in the Department of Education, first as Children and Families Minister, then Minister of State for Universities.

In 2021 Ms Donelan was promoted to Higher and Further Education Minister, attending cabinet in 2021, and was sworn into the Privy Council.

In her spare time she enjoys walking her dog Bella in the Wiltshire countryside, according to her official parliamentary bio.

