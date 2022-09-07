Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 2.48am
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)

The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who died after being at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment fight, is preparing to discuss the case with a minister.

Hollie Dance, of Southend, Essex, wrote to then health secretary Steve Barclay asking if she and her MP Anna Firth could meet for talks.

Mr Barclay replied to say he or another minister would discuss Archie’s case, a spokesman for Ms Dance said.

Therese Coffey replaced Mr Barclay as Health Secretary on Tuesday evening as new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her Cabinet.

Archie’s family is being supported by the campaign group Christian Legal Centre.

A spokesman for the centre said Mr Barclay has replied to Ms Dance to say a meeting will be arranged.

Archie Battersbee
Archie Battersbee died in hospital after weeks of legal battles (Family handout/PA)

Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster never regained consciousness.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London ruled in July that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to Archie, who suffered brain damage.

Archie died after his mother, and father Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling.

Ms Dance had earlier said she felt “backed into a corner” by the legal system and that her family felt “stripped” of their rights.

Hollie Dance with her son Archie in hospital
Hollie Dance with her son Archie in hospital (Family handout/PA)(Family handout/PA)

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he was brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.

Bosses at the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions on what medical moves were in Archie’s best interests.

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by his parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed by a different High Court judge, Mr Justice Hayden.

He ruled after a further hearing that ending treatment would be in Archie’s best interests.

Ministers have already said they will commission a review into the causes of disagreement in the care of critically-ill children; detail was given in the 2022 Health and Care Act.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

The US President has stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland in his first phone call with the new Prime Minister (Oliver Contreras/PA)
Joe Biden and Liz Truss discuss importance of Northern Ireland Protocol
The shopworkers’ union says it fears the Prime Minister’s energy plan will ultimately be ‘too little too late’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Usdaw: We fear Liz Truss’s energy plan will be too little too late
Liz Truss will work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after conducting a brutal Cabinet cull of Rishi Sunak supporters and rewarding her allies with top jobs (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss to face Keir Starmer in first PMQs after brutal Cabinet reshuffle
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights
New PM urged to help households save energy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Double down on ending gas dependence to curb bills, PM urged
A survey has revealed high levels of support for renewables including onshore wind – with even higher backing from Tory voters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Public backs wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills, poll suggests
Four in 10 people claiming Universal Credit (UC) skipped meals over the summer to keep up with rising costs, research suggests (PA)
Four in 10 Universal Credit claimants ‘skipping meals to survive’ – charity
Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
NI Secretary congratulated on new role
The Ukrainian President was the first foreign leader Liz Truss spoke to after becoming Prime Minister (PA)
Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as…

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy