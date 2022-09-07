Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 8.07am
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)

The roll-out of universal free school meals to all primary children has begun, with reception age pupils the first to benefit.

Children aged between four and five who are starting school will be offered the meals from this month onwards.

It is part of a phased expansion of school meals to all primary school children in Wales by 2024, around 272,000 children.

The scheme was one of the key commitments in the Labour and Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement signed last year.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he hoped the joint policy would help families deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“No child should go hungry,” Mr Drakeford said.

“Extending free school meals to all primary schools is one of a number of measures we are taking to support families through this difficult time.

“We know younger children are more likely to be living in relative income poverty, which is why the youngest of our learners will be the first to benefit.”

Plaid leader Adam Price said that “giving children a more equal start in life and helping families make the weekly budget go further has never been more important”.

The Welsh Tories have criticised the plans for including even the children of millionaires.

Schools in eight local authorities including Newport, Ceredigion, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Pembrokeshire, Conwy, Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire have from this week begun offering meals to all students under the age of seven.

Others have extended the scheme already to year one while Caerphilly Council plans to extend the meals to year two pupils from November.

Many are looking to complete the roll-out to all children from next September.

Currently in England all children from reception class to year two in state-funded schools are entitled to a free lunch.

In Scotland free school meals are offered to children in years one to three, but there are plans under way to extend this further.

