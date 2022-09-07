New Health Secretary will not seek to ‘undo’ abortion laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New Health Secretary will not seek to ‘undo’ abortion laws

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 9.55am Updated: September 7 2022, 10.13am
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

New Health Secretary Therese Coffey has said she will not seek to “undo any aspects of abortion laws” despite her views on the subject.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is a Catholic, voted against same-sex marriage in 2013 and extending abortion rights in Northern Ireland.

She also voted against making at-home abortion pills, introduced during the pandemic, permanently available in England and Wales.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), which offers NHS-funded abortions, has said her record on abortion rights is “deeply concerning”.

Asked on BBC Breakfast about her views, Ms Coffey said access to abortions will continue, adding that her responsibility is for what happens in England.

Regarding the vote on at-home pills, she said: “Well, I’m a democrat and the vote was won in Parliament by people who wanted to make that permanent.

“There are many other people who are exceptionally pro-abortion who did not want that to happen.

“However, Parliament voted and that happened and the regulations are already in place.”

The new Health Secretary was also asked about social media posts circulating on Tuesday night about her being a former smoker.

“I didn’t look at social media last night, I don’t tend to look at social media,” she said, adding that such comments do not worry her.

Asked about her stance on abortion on Sky News, she said: “I’m conscious I have voted against abortion laws.

“What I will say is I’m the complete democrat and that is done, so it’s not that I’m seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws.”

Ms Coffey, who has a PhD in chemistry, also told the broadcaster that health and social care will be funded through general taxation.

She was asked about the challenge of paying for health and social care without the guarantee of extra funds from the soon-to-be-axed National Insurance increase.

Ms Coffey told Sky News: “The intention is that will be funded from general taxation and that is the case, so we will continue to invest the same amount into health and social care that we would setting out through the levy”.

She reiterated her top four priorities: “A, B, C, D – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists”.

The Cabinet minister also pledged to do more on delayed discharges of people from hospital, which prevents other people from accessing beds.

“There are actually thousands of people currently in hospital today who don’t need clinically to be in hospital, that need that care for once they leave hospital,” she told the BBC.

“That’s why it’s this combination of focusing on social care and health (that) is going to be critical.”

Growing the economy is the “main element” of this new Government, she said, adding that doing so “will bring in more tax revenues in order to fund public services, but also with our taxpayers as well.”

Ms Coffey was later criticised on Twitter over comments she made on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme referring to chiropractors, who work on muscles and joint pain, but who mostly work privately.

Referring to the NHS, she said the “majority of healthcare is delivered through primary care, through our doctors, our dentists, chiropractors”.

The NHS website says access to chiropractors is not widely available on the NHS.

“If you need hands-on treatment, a GP is more likely to refer you to a physiotherapist,” it says.

Meanwhile, Ms Coffey’s interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari was interrupted by her phone alarm.

She scrambled to switch off her alarm, which was set to the opening bars of the 1999 song by US rapper Dr Dre – Still D.R.E.

“I’ve just realised my alarm is going off on my phone, I apologise,” she said.

“You’re getting a bit of Dr Dre.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail to take part in exercises off the US coast in place of her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, which broke down off the Isle of Wight (POPhot JJ Massey/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
HMS Queen Elizabeth to replace broken-down sister ship in US exercises
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘You’re getting a bit of Dr Dre’: Therese Coffey’s alarm interrupts interview
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Green groups criticise appointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg to energy and climate role
The Scottish Government’s rent freeze is a ‘headline-grabbing’ measure that will result in landlords having to pay to make the Government ‘look good’, one letting agent has claimed (Joe Giddens/PA)
Landlords will have to ‘pay for Government to look good’ with rent freeze
Prime Minister Liz Truss hosts the first cabinet meeting with her new cabinet in Downing Street in London. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022.
Truss government to ‘hit the ground running’ with energy bills freeze
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)
Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister
The US President has stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland in his first phone call with the new Prime Minister (Oliver Contreras/PA)
Joe Biden and Liz Truss discuss importance of Northern Ireland Protocol
The shopworkers’ union says it fears the Prime Minister’s energy plan will ultimately be ‘too little too late’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Usdaw: We fear Liz Truss’s energy plan will be too little too late

More from The Courier

A road closure near the house that was struck on Orchil Road, Auchterarder.
Man charged after car crashes into house in Auchterarder
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Perth teen stabbed 15-year-old boy with scissors in Halloween horror attack
A train at Montrose station.
Flooding causes disruption to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen
Mazda CX-60
Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power
0
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0
Yasir Butt pled guilty to attempted extortion.
Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months