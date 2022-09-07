Staff and visitors in care homes given go-ahead to ditch face coverings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Staff and visitors in care homes given go-ahead to ditch face coverings

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 11.01am
Guidance recommending staff and visitors in care homes wear face masks is being ditched, the Scottish Government announced. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Guidance recommending staff and visitors in care homes wear face masks is being ditched, the Scottish Government announced. (Steve Parsons/PA)

A recommendation for staff and visitors at care homes to wear face coverings is being dropped by the Scottish Government.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the move was the “latest step in our path to recovering from the pandemic”.

It comes in the wake of the “phenomenal success” of the coronavirus vaccination programme, Mr Stewart added.

More than 12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country – with the scheme credited with causing a drop in infections as well as reducing the severity of illness amongst those who do contract the virus.

Under the new Scottish Government guidelines, social care staff and visitors are no longer being advised to wear face masks at all times.

However masks and face coverings could still be recommended in certain circumstances, such as if there is a local outbreak of the virus.

Minister Kevin Stewart said removing masks in social care settings would make communication easier. (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Individuals will also continue to be able to wear a mask if they choose to do so.

Care providers have been told to implement the new guidance from September 14 onwards – or earlier if they are ready to do so.

Speaking as the change was announced, Mr Stewart said: “Our phenomenally successful vaccination programme has driven down infections and saved the NHS from untold pressures.

“Removing the need for facemasks in social care settings including care homes is the latest step in our path to recovering from the pandemic.

“This will make communication and relationships easier in care settings, benefiting mental health and promoting the rights and choices of those working in and using social care.”

