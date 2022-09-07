Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 11.05am Updated: September 7 2022, 11.49am
Prime Minister Liz Truss’ newly formed cabinet (UK Parliament (UK Parliament/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’ newly formed cabinet (UK Parliament (UK Parliament/PA)

Here are some of the records set and milestones reached by the Cabinet reshuffle:

– For the first time, there are no white males in any of the four most senior positions of the UK government: prime minister (Liz Truss), chancellor of the Exchequer (Kwasi Kwarteng), Home Secretary (Suella Braverman) and Foreign Secretary (James Cleverly).

The UK also has its first non-white Environment secretary (Ranil Jayawardena) and International Trade Secretary (Kemi Badenoch).

Nearly a quarter (23%) of all people able to attend Cabinet meetings are non-white.

This is the highest proportion ever for a prime minister’s first Cabinet.

The equivalent figure for Boris Johnson was 18%, while for Theresa May it was 7%.

(PA Graphics)

– Nadhim Zahawi goes into the history books as the second shortest serving chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mr Zahawi was given the job by former prime minister Boris Johnson on July 5 and clocked up 63 days until being replaced by Kwasi Kwarteng on September 6.

This was more than double the time spent in the role by Iain Macleod, who became Conservative chancellor on June 20 1970 but died suddenly just 30 days later.

It is necessary to go back almost 200 years to find a chancellor who served a similarly short period in office, to a time in the early 1800s when the post was occasionally held on an interim basis by the Lord Chief Justice.

Conservative Party Centenary Conference – Brighton – 1967
Iain Macleod spent just 30 days as chancellor (PA)

– Suella Braverman is only the fifth woman in history to hold the post of home secretary.

The first was Labour’s Jacqui Smith, who did the job from 2007 to 2009.

The others were Theresa May (2010-16), Amber Rudd (2016-18) and Priti Patel (2019-22).

Women have held the role of home secretary for 13 of the last 15 years.

New identity card
Jacqui Smith, the UK’s first female home secretary, pictured in 2008 holding an example of an identity card (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Nearly a third (32%) of all people able to attend Cabinet meetings are women.

This is the highest proportion ever for a prime minister’s first Cabinet.

The equivalent figure for Boris Johnson was 24%, while for Theresa May it was 30%.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

– Kit Malthouse is the ninth education secretary in the past 12 years.

Since 2010, the post has been held by Michael Gove (2010-14), Nicky Morgan (2014-16), Justine Greening (2016-18), Damian Hinds (2018-19), Gavin Williamson (2019-21), Nadhim Zahawi (2021-22), Michelle Donelan (for two days in July 2022), James Cleverly (from July to September 2022) and now Mr Malthouse.

The turnover has been so great that five separate people have held the job of education secretary in the last 12 months.

– The UK also has its ninth justice secretary since 2010.

The new holder of the role, Brandon Lewis, follows Ken Clarke (2010-12), Chris Grayling (2012-15), Michael Gove (2015-16), Liz Truss (2016-17), David Lidington (2017-18), David Gauke (2018-19), Robert Buckland (2019-21) and Dominic Raab (2021-22).

– Shailesh Vara is another name for the history books, having become the shortest serving Northern Ireland secretary since the post was created in 1972.

He was appointed to the role on July 7 this year and lasted 61 days before being replaced on September 6 by Chris Heaton-Harris.

The next shortest tenure was that of the Conservative politician Francis Pym, who held the job for 93 days between December 2 1973 and March 5 1974.

Tripartite Talks Heath Pym Cooper
Francis Pym (front left) (PA)

– Wendy Morton is the first woman to serve as Conservative chief whip.

Labour has had four female chief whips, the most recent being Dame Rosie Winterton, who held the role from 2010 to 2016.

The first female Labour chief whip, Ann Taylor, was in the post from 1998 to 2001 and was also the first ever female Government chief whip.

– Therese Coffey is only the fifth person to formally hold the role of deputy prime minister, and the first woman to do so.

Heseltine in Eurofighter
Deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine in 1996 (Paul Jarrett/PA)

Conservative politician Michael Heseltine was the first to be officially appointed to the post, holding it from 1995 to 1997.

The others have been Labour’s John Prescott (1997 to 2007), the Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg (2010 to 2015) and the Conservative Dominic Raab (2021 to 2022).

– Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the sixth transport secretary since 2010 and the 13th politician to have Cabinet-level responsibility for transport since 1997.

– Baroness Evans has lost her position as leader of the House of Lords, having held the role for six years and spanning the premierships of both Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

She was the first leader of the Lords to serve under two different prime ministers since Lord Shepherd, who held the role between 1974 and 1976 when first Harold Wilson then Jim Callaghan were in Downing Street.

She was also the longest serving leader of the Lords since 1951.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Avanti West Coast services have been reduced (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Reversal of Avanti West Coast timetable cuts ‘absolute priority’, says minister
Prime Minister Liz Truss holds her first Cabinet meeting (Frank Augstein/PA)
Liz Truss’s Cabinet in full
Former British prime ministers John Major, left to right, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron (Justin Tallis/PA)
Johnson resignation means UK has six living ex-prime ministers for first time
Andrew Bailey was speaking with MPs on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England chief welcomes review of remit before meeting new Chancellor
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan in Downing Street, London (PA)
Theatre energy crisis highlighted as priority for incoming Culture Secretary
The new Chancellor of the Exchequer has said that the Government will take ‘decisive action’ to help British people through the energy crisis, in his first meeting with the country’s top banks and insurers (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
Chancellor warns banks of higher government borrowing to ease energy crisis
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to meet with political leaders in the region on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
New NI Secretary urges Stormont leaders to form executive ‘as soon as possible’
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)
Truss takes aim at Starmer as she insists she will ‘get Britain moving’
Fiona Robertson spoke to MSPs (Fraser Bremner)
SQA chief defends approach to exams as MSP says it has ‘failed young people’
Animal Rebellion protesters threw white paint over the Houses of Parliament (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Animal Rebellion activists arrested after dairy farms protest outside Parliament

More from The Courier

An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins
0
Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Fiend who promised to 'destroy' victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes
Forfar's flood clean-up continued after Tuesday's torrential storms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
0
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
The A932 in Forfar flooded.
Tayside flooding: Most roads reopen after heavy downpours
0
St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0