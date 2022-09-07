SQA chief defends approach to exams as MSP says it has ‘failed young people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SQA chief defends approach to exams as MSP says it has ‘failed young people’

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.35pm
Fiona Robertson spoke to MSPs (Fraser Bremner)
Fiona Robertson spoke to MSPs (Fraser Bremner)

The head of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has defended her approach to this year’s exams, as an MSP accused it of failing young people “for the third year in a row”.

Chief executive Fiona Robertson said the exams body did everything it could to address disruption caused by the pandemic.

In the 2022 results, the gap in attainment between the most and least deprived areas grew wider compared to 2021.

However the gap was slightly narrower than the pre-pandemic results from 2019.

The SQA has urged caution in comparing the attainment results from this year to previous years.

Ms Robertson appeared before Holyrood’s Education Committee on Tuesday.

National Qualifications 2021
Oliver Mundell asked about the attainment gap (Fraser Bremner)

Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell pressed her on the change in attainment figures between the most and least deprived areas, saying “it feels to me that you have again failed Scotland’s young people”.

He said: “Surely you recognise that the attainment gap we have seen this year is unacceptable?”

Ms Robertson said the SQA had taken every step it could to free up teaching time.

Mr Mundell said this had not worked, adding: “Young people have been failed again for the third year in a row.”

The SQA chief executive responded: “My job is to ensure that we have fair and credible assessments on that we have played our part in addressing disruption to learning over the last couple of years and that is what we have done.

“Issues in relation to differential disruption to learning and some of the different experiences that young people faced are matters for the wider education system to consider.”

First Minister’s Questions
Ross Greer said advice had been 'patronising' (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said the SQA had done all it could to address disruption from the pandemic and consulted with parents’ groups.

Labour MSP Michael Marra said pupils had suffered “lost learning” due to certain aspects of courses not being taught during the pandemic.

He asked if universities or colleges would instead be providing this missed education.

Ms Robertson sad there had been discussions with higher education providers about a “whole-system approach”.

Green MSP Ross Greer asked about revision guides produced in April, saying: “Do you accept now that at least some of the content in those papers was patronising and not of particularly high value to a 17-year-old?”

The SQA chief executive said this material was a “brief study guide” and “those tips were absolutely well-meant”.

Ms Robertson also spoke to the committee about planned strike action by SQA staff represented by Unite, saying she shared concerns that it could disrupt the appeals process.

She said a new pay offer had been tabled earlier this week to try and avert industrial action.

