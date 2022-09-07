Truss takes aim at Starmer as she insists she will ‘get Britain moving’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss takes aim at Starmer as she insists she will ‘get Britain moving’

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.39pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)

Liz Truss insisted she wants to “get Britain moving” as she accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of failing to “understand aspiration”.

The new Prime Minister insisted she will take “immediate action” to deliver lower taxes and to provide help to households and businesses dealing with soaring energy bills.

Opposition leader Sir Keir warned Ms Truss was seeking to protect the profits of Shell and give Amazon a tax break rather than helping families and public services.

He added in the Commons: “The Prime Minister claims to be breaking orthodoxy but the reality is she’s reheating George Osborne’s failed corporation tax plans – protecting oil and gas profits and forcing working people to pay the bill.

“She’s the fourth Tory Prime Minister in six years – the face at the top may change but the story remains the same.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (PA)

“There’s nothing new about the Tory fantasy of trickle-down economics, nothing new about this Tory Prime Minister who nodded through every decision that got us into this mess and now says how terrible it is, and can’t she see there’s nothing new about a Tory Prime Minister who when asked who pays says ‘it’s you, the working people of Britain’?”

To cheers, Ms Truss concluded her first Prime Minister’s Questions by saying: “There’s nothing new about a Labour leader who is calling for more tax rises. It’s the same old, same old tax and spend. What I’m about is about reducing taxes, getting our economy growing, getting investment, getting new jobs for people right across the country.

“I’m afraid (Sir Keir) doesn’t understand aspiration, he doesn’t understand opportunity, he doesn’t understand that people want to keep more of their own money and that is what I will deliver as Prime Minister.

“I will take immediate action to help people with their energy bills but also secure a long-term energy supply. I will take immediate action to make sure we have lower taxes and we grow the economy, and that way I will ensure we have a positive future for our country and we get Britain moving.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Avanti West Coast services have been reduced (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Reversal of Avanti West Coast timetable cuts ‘absolute priority’, says minister
Prime Minister Liz Truss holds her first Cabinet meeting (Frank Augstein/PA)
Liz Truss’s Cabinet in full
Former British prime ministers John Major, left to right, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron (Justin Tallis/PA)
Johnson resignation means UK has six living ex-prime ministers for first time
Andrew Bailey was speaking with MPs on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England chief welcomes review of remit before meeting new Chancellor
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan in Downing Street, London (PA)
Theatre energy crisis highlighted as priority for incoming Culture Secretary
The new Chancellor of the Exchequer has said that the Government will take ‘decisive action’ to help British people through the energy crisis, in his first meeting with the country’s top banks and insurers (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
Chancellor warns banks of higher government borrowing to ease energy crisis
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to meet with political leaders in the region on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
New NI Secretary urges Stormont leaders to form executive ‘as soon as possible’
Fiona Robertson spoke to MSPs (Fraser Bremner)
SQA chief defends approach to exams as MSP says it has ‘failed young people’
Animal Rebellion protesters threw white paint over the Houses of Parliament (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Animal Rebellion activists arrested after dairy farms protest outside Parliament
Liz Truss speaks during her first Prime Minister’s Questions sessions (PA)
Truss promises action to give consumers ‘certainty’ over soaring energy costs

More from The Courier

An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins
0
Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Fiend who promised to 'destroy' victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes
Forfar's flood clean-up continued after Tuesday's torrential storms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
0
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
The A932 in Forfar flooded.
Tayside flooding: Most roads reopen after heavy downpours
0
St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0