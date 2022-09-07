Theatre energy crisis highlighted as priority for incoming Culture Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Theatre energy crisis highlighted as priority for incoming Culture Secretary

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.57pm
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan in Downing Street, London (PA)
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan in Downing Street, London (PA)

Concerns around the energy crisis and its impact on theatres have been highlighted by leading representatives of the industry as they welcomed the announcement of new Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan.

Liz Truss named Ms Donelan as the new Secretary of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) late on Tuesday night and she takes over the role from Nadine Dorries.

It is her second cabinet position, having previously been made Education Secretary under Boris Johnson, a position she held for 36 hours before resigning in the former Prime Minister’s final hours before he agreed to stand down.

A statement from Eleanor Lloyd, president of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), and joint UK Theatre presidents, Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist, said: “We welcome today’s appointment of Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan as part of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ new cabinet.

“We hope to be able to continue our close relationship with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports in order to support the theatre industry as it embarks on a very difficult winter.

“The recent higher rate of Theatre Tax Relief has been welcomed by the sector and we would hope that this can be maintained so that local theatres can guarantee a pipeline of productions to help drive economic growth”.

They continued: “The energy crisis is causing much concern for theatres across the UK.

“Theatres are doing everything they can to be as energy efficient as possible but like our colleagues across the cultural, creative and hospitality industries there are undoubtedly tough times ahead.

“Theatres are committed to a plethora of sustainability initiatives including cutting energy consumption but the reality is that for many, they will see their energy bills double and even triple which will have significant operational consequences.

“We look forward to working with the new Secretary of State on these issues.”

Their message ended thanking outgoing Culture Secretary Dorries for “her work supporting the theatre industry”.

Ms Donelan will face the ongoing discussions about the privatisation of Channel 4, as well as matters surrounding the review of the BBC licence fee.

Plans to take Channel 4 out of public ownership, announced earlier this year, have faced criticism from the creative industry and politicians.

The new Culture Secretary has been a member of parliament since 2015, and represents the Chippenham constituency, in the south west.

In 2021 she was promoted to Higher and Further Education Minister, attending cabinet in 2021, and was sworn into the Privy Council.

Philippa Childs, head of creative industries union Bectu, said: “The UK’s cultural sector is the envy of the world and the skillset of our talented workforce is recognised on an international scale.

“We hope the new Culture Secretary will use her role to celebrate and enhance the contribution of our successful creative industries, and work with Bectu to provide encouragement, support and stability to the workforce.

“Creative workers are the lifeblood of the UK’s hugely successful cultural sector, yet they continue to suffer from unpredictable and insecure work following the perfect storm of Brexit restrictions, the Covid-19 pandemic and now an escalating cost of living crisis.

“Instead of undermining much-loved cultural institutions like the BBC and Channel 4, we will be looking to the new Culture Secretary to work with us to champion the self-employed and freelance workforce in government, through fighting for a better paid workforce and fairer working conditions.

“We urgently need strong leadership and sustained support to protect creative jobs and safeguard the arts for all.”

The DCMS has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi: My Tourette’s diagnosis makes so much sense
Tilda Swinton, right and Joanna Hogg (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter
Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier is joining EastEnders (BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier says his mother Jade Goody would be ‘proud’ of his EastEnders role
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence when he goes on trial charged with grievous bodily harm, a court has heard (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence at GBH trial, court told
Christian Simpson-Price with mum Vicki and dad Adrian.
VIDEO: How kickboxing changed Dundee teen's life after challenges of autism
3
Actor Stephen Tompkinson is appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge
Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival
Gabby Logan shares husband’s prostate cancer diagnosis story in special podcast (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gabby Logan shares husband’s ’emotional’ prostate cancer diagnosis story
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda
Bruno the brake car, is a new autistic character in Thomas & Friends (Mattel/PA)
Thomas & Friends to introduce first autistic character Bruno the Brake Car

More from The Courier

An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins
0
Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Fiend who promised to 'destroy' victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes
Forfar's flood clean-up continued after Tuesday's torrential storms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
0
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
The A932 in Forfar flooded.
Tayside flooding: Most roads reopen after heavy downpours
0
St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0