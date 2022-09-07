Downing Street hints fracking ban could be lifted in energy bills package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Downing Street hints fracking ban could be lifted in energy bills package

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 2.04pm Updated: September 7 2022, 3.13pm
Downing Street has hinted that the fracking ban could be lifted when Liz Truss sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)
Downing Street has hinted that the fracking ban could be lifted when Liz Truss sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)

Downing Street has hinted that the fracking ban could be lifted when Liz Truss sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.

At the beginning of this year, it seemed that more than a decade of controversy over fracking for gas in the UK was over, when energy company Cuadrilla announced that the country’s only two shale wells were to be abandoned.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices and security to the top of the agenda, prompting calls for the Government to rethink the moratorium it had imposed on fracking in England in 2019 in the wake of tremors in Lancashire.

In her campaign to become Prime Minister, Ms Truss said in an interview: “I support exploring fracking in parts of the United Kingdom where that can be done.”

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “She made clear her position during the campaign but I’m not going to get into what’s in this energy package.”

He insisted that the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto – which said the Tories will not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely – still stands in full.

But he added: “I’m not going to get into what’s in the energy statement tomorrow.”

Emma Thompson takes part in an anti-fracking walk and silent protest at the Cuadrilla site in Preston New Road,
Dame Emma Thompson takes part in an anti-fracking walk and silent protest at the Cuadrilla site in Preston New Road, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Any moves to lift the moratorium would be heavily criticised by opponents who have long warned that fracking can cause earthquakes, water contamination, noise and traffic pollution.

Environmentalists also warn that pursuing new sources of gas – a fossil fuel – is not compatible with efforts to tackle climate change, and the focus should be on developing cleaner sources of energy such as renewables.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which liquid is pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it.

The hint that the ban on fracking could be reversed came as two senior advisers – the heads of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) and the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) – warned that UK gas reserves are too small to make a difference to consumer energy costs, which are set by international gas prices.

CCC chairman Lord Deben and NIC chairman Sir John Armitt said in a letter to the new PM that the UK cannot address the crisis over soaring energy prices solely by increasing production of natural gas.

“Greater domestic production of fossil fuels may improve energy security, particularly this winter,” they wrote.

“But our gas reserves – offshore or from shale – are too small to impact meaningfully the prices faced by UK consumers.”

The Government should focus on a push to help millions of households save energy, back cheap onshore wind and solar farms, and low-carbon heat pumps to reduce the UK’s reliance on gas as the best way to tackle the crisis.

Friends of the Earth campaigner Danny Gross said: “Fracking is disruptive, unpopular and will do little to boost energy security or bring down bills.

“Fossil fuels are at the root of so many of the problems we currently face.

“We need clean, modern solutions to the energy and climate crises. That means insulation, energy efficiency and developing cheap renewables like onshore wind and solar.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0
Business has boomed for Antonia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dundee interior designer says her services are not just for wealthy
0
Supermarket shelves empty of milk (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves
Shares in global markets rose on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Markets higher in London on global rally
The John Lewis Partnership is set to reveal its financial performance for the past six months (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis Partnership set to reveal latest progress in revival plan
The pension specialist has an office suite at the Westport House development in Dundee.
Dundee firm with 65 staff to shut city centre office in permanent move to…
1
Decision makers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, had been expected to raise interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25%. (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 assures energy bills freeze will go ahead despite Queen’s mourning period
Real wages have fallen as inflation soared. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds
The Liberty store on London’s Regent Street is closed on Friday (PA)
Retailers shut doors after death of the Queen

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Downing Street has hinted that the fracking ban could be lifted when Liz Truss sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0