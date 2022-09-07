Drakeford: Relationship with Welsh Secretary off to reasonable start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Drakeford: Relationship with Welsh Secretary off to reasonable start

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 3.59pm
Sir Robert Buckland kept his job as Welsh Secretary (PA)
Sir Robert Buckland kept his job as Welsh Secretary (PA)

Mark Drakeford has said his relationship with the reappointed Welsh Secretary is “off to a reasonable start”.

The Welsh First Minister said he was meeting with Sir Robert Buckland on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the MP survived Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Drakeford also urged the new Prime Minister to use Labour’s already “costed plan” to tackle the energy crisis.

Sir Robert was first appointed to the role in July in the final days of Boris Johnson’s premiership, and has been kept on by Ms Truss despite initially backing her rival, Rishi Sunak, in the Tory leadership contest.

Speaking from a school in Pembrokeshire as the Welsh Government began the rollout of universal free school meals to all primary school children, Mr Drakeford said Sir Robert had “demonstrated he is keen to work with us”.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve already met with Mr Buckland more times in a couple of months than I met with Mr (Simon) Hart in a year.

Free school meals roll-out
First Minister Mark Drakeford serves lunch to young pupils at Ysgol Y Preseli in Pembrokeshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

“But it’s very early days.

“We will look for a positive, constructive relationship with the new Government wherever that is possible.

“For that to be possible, they have to come to the table with us in a spirit of mutual respect, in which we recognise the things that are devolved, for which we are responsible, and the things which they retain responsibility for, in Whitehall.

“With a meeting later today we’re off to a reasonable start.”

Former Welsh secretary Simon Hart, who quit his Cabinet role amid mounting pressure for Mr Johnson to step down, repeatedly came to blows with the Welsh Government over devolved issues and constitutional matters.

Sir Robert, who is from Llanelli in South Wales, is the MP for South Swindon.

The choice to appoint another MP who represents an English constituency as Welsh Secretary has been criticised by Plaid Cymru.

In a statement, Sir Robert said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be reappointed as the Secretary of State for Wales.

“Wales has a huge part to play in our longer-term energy needs with potential for offshore wind, nuclear and renewable energy schemes.

“These are projects that create jobs and prosperity, help secure our energy future and deliver our net-zero targets.

“I am a proud Welshman and a proud unionist and want to see Wales prosper as a strong part of our successful United Kingdom.”

As pressure mounts on Ms Truss to reveal her plans to tackle the energy and cost-of-living crisis, Mr Drakeford said: “(Labour leader) Keir Starmer has already set out a detailed and costed plan as to how that could be done.

“The best thing of all she could do would be to take that plan off the shelf and put it to work.

“It would mean an energy cap freeze paid for through a windfall tax on the profits of companies who are making money hand over fist during this crisis.

“Not by borrowing money, not by putting it on people’s bills for another 20 years, but taking money from people who’ve got far more than they ever expected and putting that to work in the lives of people who don’t have enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
A camera being used in earlier facial recognition trials by the Metropolitan Police (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Call for UK’s biggest police force to stop using facial recognition technology
Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss criticised over ‘improper’ sacking of top Treasury mandarin
Liz Truss addresses the nation for the first time from the steps of No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss’s momentous seven days
A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London on the day of the Queen’s death (Ian West/PA)
House of Commons tributes to the Queen end after more than 18 hours
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
A general view of the Houses of Parliament (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Senior MPs attend rare Saturday Commons sitting to pledge allegiance to Charles
King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Charles tells PM that mother’s death was ‘moment I have been dreading’
Prime Minister Liz Truss has spoken to the Irish premier (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Truss and Martin discuss concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Sir Robert Buckland kept his job as Welsh Secretary (PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0