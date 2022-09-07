Mark Drakeford serves free school meals to primary school children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Mark Drakeford serves free school meals to primary school children

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 4.19pm
First minister Mark Drakeford during a visit to Ysgol Y Preseli in Pembrokeshire (Ben Birchall/PA)
First minister Mark Drakeford during a visit to Ysgol Y Preseli in Pembrokeshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mark Drakeford has been serving school lunches as he announced the roll-out of universal free meals to all in primary education in Wales.

Wales’ First Minister wore chef whites and a hair net on Wednesday as he served reception pupils at Ysgol y Preseli in Pembrokeshire, who are some of the first to benefit from the scheme.

Children aged between four and five who are starting school will be offered the meals from this month onwards.

It is part of a phased expansion of school meals to all primary school children in Wales by 2024, about 272,000 children.

Mr Drakeford said: “It brings together a number of policy objectives. Firstly, it is very important that no child goes hungry.

Free school meals roll-out
First minister Mark Drakeford serves lunch to Jayden-Luke Davies, four (Ben Birchall/PA)

“When you’re not hungry, you’re better able to learn.

“So food is itself important, but its impact on learning is also important.

“We also want more of the food that is served to be bought locally, to make a contribution to local economies.

“And of course, by cutting down on things like food miles, we’re making a contribution to climate change policy alongside everything else.”

The scheme was one of the key commitments in the Labour and Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement signed last year.

Mr Drakeford said he hoped the joint policy would help families deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Free school meals roll-out
Mark Drakeford serves lunches with the school lunch staff (Ben Birchall/PA)

“When we devised the policy we didn’t realise we would be facing inflation at rates beyond 10% and the reality that families across Wales are going to be facing very difficult winters,” he said.

“But if a single child in a family is now able to have a free school meal every day, that’s £15 a week released back into the budget of that family.

“That can mean the difference between managing and not managing.

“So it is a contribution, alongside other things we are doing to help families get through this winter.”

The Welsh Government has allocated £200 million to the scheme but, with rising food prices, energy and logistics costs, Mr Drakeford said they would be “watching the budget very carefully”.

Free school meals roll-out
Most reception pupils in Wales will begin receiving free school meals as they return to school this September (Ben Birchall/PA)

Currently an average of 44% of primary school children receive free lunches, although this varies depending on local authority.

Some schools will have to more than double their capacity to serve hot meals.

Schools in eight local authorities, including Newport, Ceredigion, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Pembrokeshire, Conwy, Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire, have from this week begun offering meals to all students under the age of seven.

Others have extended the scheme already to year one, while Caerphilly Council plans to extend the meals to year two pupils from November.

Many are looking to complete the roll-out to all children from next September.

However there have been reports that other schools have been struggling to recruit people to the roles needed to carry out the expansion.

Free school meals roll-out
The scheme is one of the strands of the Welsh Government’s co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Welsh Government said it was hoping to see an average take-up of school meals of 86%.

The Welsh Tories have criticised the plans for including even the “children of millionaires”.

However, the First Minister said he rejected this, adding: “We know that the history of free school meals is tainted by stigma.

“A way to deal with that is to make sure that this scheme is available to every child in every school in every part of Wales.”

In England all children from reception class to year two in state-funded schools are entitled to a free lunch, while in Scotland free school meals are offered to children in years one to five.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
A camera being used in earlier facial recognition trials by the Metropolitan Police (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Call for UK’s biggest police force to stop using facial recognition technology
Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss criticised over ‘improper’ sacking of top Treasury mandarin
Liz Truss addresses the nation for the first time from the steps of No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss’s momentous seven days
A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London on the day of the Queen’s death (Ian West/PA)
House of Commons tributes to the Queen end after more than 18 hours
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
A general view of the Houses of Parliament (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Senior MPs attend rare Saturday Commons sitting to pledge allegiance to Charles
King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Charles tells PM that mother’s death was ‘moment I have been dreading’
Prime Minister Liz Truss has spoken to the Irish premier (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Truss and Martin discuss concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
First minister Mark Drakeford during a visit to Ysgol Y Preseli in Pembrokeshire (Ben Birchall/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0