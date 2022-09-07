Pound drops to lowest level against dollar since 1985

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pound drops to lowest level against dollar since 1985

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 4.31pm
(PA)
(PA)

The pound has slipped to a new 37-year-low against the dollar after a rally for the US greenback while UK investors swallowed the prospect of mammoth borrowing to fund a package to deal with soaring energy bills.

Sterling dipped as low as 1.1403 dollars on Wednesday afternoon, surpassing the trough of 1.1412 seen at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

It comes after the dollar continued its recent strong spell, which saw it hit a 24-year-high against the Japanese Yen earlier in the session.

The dollar has also closed in on a 20-year-high against the euro.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, highlighted the strength of the US currency during a Treasury Select Committee meeting earlier on Wednesday, as he explained to MPs the recent weakness in the pound.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The DXY index, which measures the value of the dollar against six major currencies, stands at its highest level since 2002.

“Investors need to keep a close eye on this, because periods of marked dollar strength in the past have seen chaos in emerging markets, but also weakness in developed market stocks and commodity prices for good measure.”

Sterling’s recent drop has also been linked to the dual impact of rocketing inflation and the gloomy economic outlook, which last month saw the Bank of England forecast five consecutive quarters of recession.

New Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng also spoke to business leaders earlier in the day, highlighting that increased borrowing would be needed to fund energy plans, which are due to be announced on Thursday.

The fears of increased borrowing also pushed benchmark gilt yields beyond 3%, to the highest in around 11 years.

Confidence in the pound was also weakened after Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, told MPs that Prime Minister Liz Truss’s touted energy support for households could reduce inflation compared with previous forecasts.

The central bank previously predicted inflation could pass 13% in October.

However, the potential tempering of inflation expectations could mean reduced action over interest rates by the Bank.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0
Business has boomed for Antonia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dundee interior designer says her services are not just for wealthy
0
Supermarket shelves empty of milk (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves
Shares in global markets rose on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Markets higher in London on global rally
The John Lewis Partnership is set to reveal its financial performance for the past six months (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis Partnership set to reveal latest progress in revival plan
The pension specialist has an office suite at the Westport House development in Dundee.
Dundee firm with 65 staff to shut city centre office in permanent move to…
1
Decision makers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, had been expected to raise interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25%. (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 assures energy bills freeze will go ahead despite Queen’s mourning period
Real wages have fallen as inflation soared. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds
The Liberty store on London’s Regent Street is closed on Friday (PA)
Retailers shut doors after death of the Queen

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
(PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0