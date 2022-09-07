EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 6.53pm
Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin ays he takes ‘heart’ from UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s remarks about the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA)
Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin ays he takes ‘heart’ from UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s remarks about the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA)

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin has said he takes “heart” from UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s remarks that she would like to see the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol resolved by negotiation.

Mr Martin said with goodwill the EU is ready to be flexible and responsive.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, the Taoiseach said: “I look forward to be in a position to speak to the British Prime Minister within the next day or two.

“I take heart from the Prime Minister’s comments that her preferred approach to the protocol is to have it resolved by negotiation. That is certainly our view also and that of the European Union.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend her first Prime Minister’s Questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His comments come after Ms Truss told the House of Commons on Wednesday that her preference is for a negotiated solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol issues.

But she warned that a negotiated solution with the EU would have to deliver “all of the things we set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill”.

Ms Truss made the remarks after Conservative former Northern Ireland secretary Shailesh Vara asked her if she will press ahead with the Bill if negotiations with the European bloc are not “forthcoming”.

Mr Vara said: “It is the standard practice of the European Union that when they can’t get their way in negotiations with the UK, they play for time and wait for a new leader, who they hope will have a different view to their predecessor.

“For the sake of clarity, will my right honourable friend confirm that it is the UK’s preferred option to have a negotiated settlement as far as the Northern Ireland Protocol is concerned. But if that is not forthcoming, then we will proceed with the Protocol Bill that is currently going through Parliament?”

She replied: “My preference is for a negotiated solution, but it does have to deliver all of the things we set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“And what we cannot allow is for this situation to drift.”

Mr Martin said he would make it “very clear” to Ms Truss when he speaks to her that he believes there is a pathway to a resolution of the issues.

“There are certain issues around consumer sector and we believe, with goodwill, the European Union is ready to be flexible and responsive,” he said.

“If the European Union and United Kingdom can engage in a process, we believe there is a pathway to resolving that particular issue.”

Mr Martin added that he welcomed US President Joe Biden’s support for the Belfast Agreement.

“I do welcome the consistent interest of the US president in supporting the Good Friday Agreement, underpinning the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“And his interest has been genuine and I do welcome that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
A camera being used in earlier facial recognition trials by the Metropolitan Police (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Call for UK’s biggest police force to stop using facial recognition technology
Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss criticised over ‘improper’ sacking of top Treasury mandarin
Liz Truss addresses the nation for the first time from the steps of No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss’s momentous seven days
A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London on the day of the Queen’s death (Ian West/PA)
House of Commons tributes to the Queen end after more than 18 hours
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
A general view of the Houses of Parliament (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Senior MPs attend rare Saturday Commons sitting to pledge allegiance to Charles
King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Charles tells PM that mother’s death was ‘moment I have been dreading’
Prime Minister Liz Truss has spoken to the Irish premier (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Truss and Martin discuss concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin ays he takes ‘heart’ from UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s remarks about the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0