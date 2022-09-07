Affordable homes programme ‘could be more ambitious in supporting wider aims’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Affordable homes programme ‘could be more ambitious in supporting wider aims’

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 12.05am
Government efforts to build more affordable homes could be more ambitious in helping to achieve wider aims, such as net zero commitments, according to the National Audit Office (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government efforts to build more affordable homes could be more ambitious in helping to achieve wider aims, such as net-zero commitments, according to a public spending watchdog.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) intervenes in the housing market to try to ensure there is sufficient supply of affordable homes.

The Affordable Homes Programme provides grant funding to housing providers in England to support the costs of delivering such properties.

A lack of affordable homes causes social inequalities and can increase cost pressures elsewhere, such as on housing benefit payments and temporary accommodation, the report from the National Audit Office (NAO) said.

The DLUHC forecasts it will spend around £20.7 billion on new grant-funded homes, to be completed between April 2015 and March 2032.

But the NAO said the department could be more ambitious in how the programme supports wider Government objectives, such as how it contributes to net-zero commitments.

The report focused on two versions of the Affordable Homes Programme running concurrently – a 2016 programme and a 2021 programme.

The NAO found the 2021 programme has few targets based on wider factors such as the quality or size of homes or environmental standards.

It said the DLUHC had not fully defined the wider outcomes it wants from the programme, such as reductions in fuel poverty and the creation of mixed communities, or set out what success would look like.

There is also a forecast shortfall of 32,000 in the number of homes to be delivered, compared with published targets for the 2016 and 2021 programmes, as at May 2022, the report said.

It also highlighted a risk that fewer homes are completed than currently forecast because of building cost inflation, a shortage of materials and labour and other challenges.

Commenting on the findings, Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “Government’s attempt to fix the housing crisis, particularly the lack of affordable housing, is not good enough.

“The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is expecting a shortfall of 32,000 new homes across its Affordable Homes Programme.

“An economy of rising inflation and labour shortages means this number could grow.

“DLUHC needs to get a grip by delivering on the targets it set itself and better directing support to those who need it the most.

“As it stands, the chances of millions of ordinary people accessing affordable housing is depressingly unattainable.”

Homes under construction
The National Audit Office said the department needs to ensure it is ‘delivering affordable homes in areas that need them the most’ (PA)

The NAO also raised concerns over a lack of strong incentives for housing providers to deliver affordable homes in areas of high housing need or in the most unaffordable areas.

When designing the 2021 programme, the DLUHC considered how it could generate cross-government benefits in relation to housing benefit spend, the number of people in temporary accommodation and adult social care.

But it did not include savings in temporary accommodation or adult social care costs from providing supported housing in its economic modelling.

Potential savings in these areas are not factored into the way the DLUHC allocates the programme’s funding and the kind of homes delivered, the report said.

The NAO said the DLUHC should develop plans to mitigate the risk that the objectives for delivering affordable homes may not be achieved, and continue to improve its oversight of the programme.

The DLUHC should also consider what information it needs to improve its understanding of housing need in local areas, review how the programme sets and monitors targets, and be clear how the programme is contributing, when feasible, to wider Government objectives, such as net-zero and savings for other departments and local government, the NAO said.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: “Since 2015, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has made improvements to the running of the Affordable Homes Programme, but there are still areas it needs to address.

“It should reassess targets to ensure the programme is delivering affordable homes in areas that need them the most.

“It should also use the programme to bring about greater value to other parts of Government, and advance wider efforts around net-zero.”

A DLUHC spokesperson said: “Increasing the number of affordable homes is central to our levelling up mission and the Affordable Homes Programme has always been focused on driving up supply of much-needed homes across the country.

“We welcome the NAO’s report, which recognises the programme is forecast to deliver around 400,000 new homes – despite the global headwinds resulting from the pandemic, supply chain pressures and the current economic climate.”

