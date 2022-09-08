NHS ‘ready to step up’ staffing if future Covid wave hits, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

NHS ‘ready to step up’ staffing if future Covid wave hits, MSPs told

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 12.32pm
NHS Scotland recruited staff for vaccinations and contact tracing during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS Scotland recruited staff for vaccinations and contact tracing during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The NHS is “ready to step up” when it comes to vaccination and contact tracing staff should there be a new coronavirus wave, MSPs have heard.

Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee took evidence on the pandemic’s strategic framework from an expert panel on Thursday.

It comes after it emerged this week that vacancies for nurses and midwives in NHS Scotland have increased by 24%.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser asked if it would be possible, given this issue, to carry out the same level of recruitment to manage staffing requirements should there be a new wave of the virus.

Covid vaccine prepared
MSPs were told the health service is ‘much more prepared’ for a new wave of Covid than in previous years (PA)

Mr Fraser said: “Should we, perish the thought, have a new wave of Covid or a new variant of Covid as we go into the winter, how practical and realistic would it be for you to staff up again to numbers we’ve seen previously?”

Mary Morgan, chief executive of NHS National Services Scotland (NSS), said training has been maintained for staff in the contact centre.

She added this training is not only for handling calls in regard to vaccination, but also to maintain capability for contact tracing.

Ms Morgan said: “We’ve got a number of flexes there, so not only are we retaining the employed staff, the 260 whole-time equivalents who are directly employed through the NSS, but we’re also maintaining bank capability for those people who perhaps don’t want to regularly work with us.

“We also do retain contracts with third party suppliers in order to be able to give us that flex.”

She called the recruitment process during the pandemic a “monumental effort”.

She told MSPs: “We were able to do that really, really quickly, and really, really nimbly.

“In the event that we would see another wave and another preparedness needing to go through, we have learning from that that we could apply.

“It’s not in our plans to have another start-out at the end of Covid. We’re much more prepared than we were, and we obviously have capability that’s been built into play.

“We also have all of the scripts that are available, all of those kinds of things, ready to step up.”

However, the committee was warned there is a need for reform in the country’s health service.

Richard Robinson, senior manager at Audit Scotland, said: “There were financial sustainability issues with the NHS position before we went into Covid-19, and those haven’t gone away.”

Scottish Labour’s Alex Rowley asked whether the budget for NHS Scotland is “adequate to actually fund” a recovery.

Carolyn Low, director of finance at NSS, said the funding given to the health sector to respond to the pandemic was “in practice, unlimited”.

She added: “It felt as if we were resourced properly to do what we had to do, and the response that we were able to do on behalf of the country was phenomenal.

“But the reality is that that spending resource has stopped, and we need to now get back to a position that’s more sustainable, and we’ve got wider pressures around inflation that we need to deal with.”

There are “real choices that need to be made” around prioritisation in spending as a result, Ms Low added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
A camera being used in earlier facial recognition trials by the Metropolitan Police (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Call for UK’s biggest police force to stop using facial recognition technology
Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss criticised over ‘improper’ sacking of top Treasury mandarin
Liz Truss addresses the nation for the first time from the steps of No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss’s momentous seven days
A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London on the day of the Queen’s death (Ian West/PA)
House of Commons tributes to the Queen end after more than 18 hours
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
A general view of the Houses of Parliament (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Senior MPs attend rare Saturday Commons sitting to pledge allegiance to Charles
King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Charles tells PM that mother’s death was ‘moment I have been dreading’
Prime Minister Liz Truss has spoken to the Irish premier (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Truss and Martin discuss concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
NHS Scotland recruited staff for vaccinations and contact tracing during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0