Consumer groups welcome energy price freeze but warn bills ‘still sky high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Consumer groups welcome energy price freeze but warn bills ‘still sky high’

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 1.36pm
Citizens Advice said it was helping more than two people every minute with access to crisis support (Peter Byrne/PA)
Citizens Advice said it was helping more than two people every minute with access to crisis support (Peter Byrne/PA)

Consumer groups have welcomed the plan to freeze energy prices as a “huge relief” but warned that many would still struggle with “sky high” bills this winter.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “Today’s announcement hits the brakes before October’s terrifying price hikes become reality, and will come as a huge relief to millions of households.

“But energy bills are still sky high. A freeze may not be enough to reverse the devastating trend in people coming to us because they’ve run out of food or can’t top up their gas and electric. The Government needs to stand ready to provide more support for people on the very sharp end of this crisis.

PA infographic showing energy price cap: default tariff
(PA Graphics)

“Crucially, we also need the details on how this will be paid for. We don’t want to see costs added to customer bills down the line.”

She added: “And Ofgem must make energy companies play their part. No-one should be chased for a debt they can’t pay or force people onto a prepayment meter this winter.”

Citizens Advice said it was helping more than two people every minute with access to crisis support, such as food banks and charitable grants.

More than 137,000 people had been referred for this type of support – a 50% increase on the same period last year, and a 167% increase on the same period in 2019.

So far this year, the charity had supported more than 50,000 people with energy debts, a 22% increase on the same period last year.

Which? described the price freeze as a “bold intervention”.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “This is a bold intervention that will provide huge relief for many and prevent millions of households being left in the cold.

“However, even with this help, it’s likely that some consumers will still struggle to afford higher energy bills this winter and the Government may need to provide additional support for those on low incomes.

“As part of their plans to shake up the energy market, the Government must commit to reform retail energy pricing so it works for the long-term. These reforms should include protecting those on low incomes as well as reviewing how standing charges and tariffs for prepayment customers could be made fairer.

“The Government must also go all out to turbocharge the adoption of energy efficiency measures, such as home insulation, and make sure that a temporary suspension of green levies does not delay the UK’s transition away from fossil fuels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0
Business has boomed for Antonia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dundee interior designer says her services are not just for wealthy
0
Supermarket shelves empty of milk (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves
Shares in global markets rose on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Markets higher in London on global rally
The John Lewis Partnership is set to reveal its financial performance for the past six months (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis Partnership set to reveal latest progress in revival plan
The pension specialist has an office suite at the Westport House development in Dundee.
Dundee firm with 65 staff to shut city centre office in permanent move to…
1
Decision makers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, had been expected to raise interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25%. (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 assures energy bills freeze will go ahead despite Queen’s mourning period
Real wages have fallen as inflation soared. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds
The Liberty store on London’s Regent Street is closed on Friday (PA)
Retailers shut doors after death of the Queen

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Citizens Advice said it was helping more than two people every minute with access to crisis support (Peter Byrne/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0