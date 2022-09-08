Johnson supporters helped Liz Truss raise almost £425,000 for leadership bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson supporters helped Liz Truss raise almost £425,000 for leadership bid

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 2.14pm Updated: September 8 2022, 2.36pm
Supporters of Boris Johnson helped Liz Truss raise more than £420,000 for her leadership campaign (Aaron Chown/PA)
Supporters of Boris Johnson helped Liz Truss raise more than £420,000 for her leadership campaign (Aaron Chown/PA)

Major Tory donors and Boris Johnson supporters helped Liz Truss raise more than £420,000 for her leadership challenge.

Updates to the MPs’ Register of Interest published on Thursday show the new Prime Minister received support worth £424,349 as she bid for the Conservative leadership.

Ms Truss secured the support of some of former prime minister Mr Johnson’s key financial backers, including JCB chairman Lord Bamford, private investor Howard Shore and Brexiteer businessman Jon Moynihan.

Lord Bamford covered transport costs worth £5,316, while Mr Shore donated £50,000 and Mr Moynihan £20,000.

Ms Truss’s two largest donations came from women – Fitriani Hay and Natasha Barnaba – who donated £100,000 each.

Boris Johnson visit to India
Lord Bamford (right) has been a major financial backer of Boris Johnson and donated £5,316 to Liz Truss’s leadership campaign (PA)

Mrs Hay has already donated more than £550,000 to the Conservatives since 2015, including paying £50,000 to cover some of Mr Johnson’s staff costs in 2016.

She is the wife of James Hay, chairman of the Dubai-based JMH Group and, according to the Sunday Times, worth £325 million in 2021.

The couple are also successful racehorse owners.

There are few records of Ms Barnaba and she does not appear to have made a political donation before.

Other donors to Ms Truss’s campaign include Lance Anisfeld, also known as Lance Forman, a former Brexit Party MEP who donated £10,000 to the new Prime Minister through his company, Smoked Salmon.

Mr Anisfeld has made a number of controversial claims on Twitter and in 2018 claimed climate change is a “myth”.

Former Conservative Party treasurer Lord (Michael) Spencer donated £25,000 to Ms Truss’s campaign, making her the third candidate he backed during the leadership election.

According to the MPs’ Register of Interests, Lord Spencer initially backed Penny Mordaunt with £25,000 on July 19, but after she was eliminated the next day switched his allegiance to Rishi Sunak.

Lord Spencer donated £25,000 to Mr Sunak on July 26 but, a week later on August 2, made his donation to Ms Truss.

In total, Mr Sunak raised £446,765 towards his leadership campaign, only slightly more than his rival.

His single largest donor was Chris Rea, a Northern Irish businessman, who gave £100,000.

Other significant donors to the former chancellor’s campaign included millionaire property developer Nick Leslau, whose company Yoginvest donated £50,000, and Tory peer Lord (Michael) Farmer.

Lord Farmer donated £15,000 in cash and another £23,470 in the form of a private plane. Another donor, James Diner, provided £5,100 for use of a plane along with £10,000 cash.

