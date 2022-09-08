Owners say small businesses are vital – amid ‘vague’ support from Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owners say small businesses are vital – amid ‘vague’ support from Government

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 4.18pm
The Angry Parrot Micropub (Paul Cook/The Angry Parrot Micropub/PA)

Small businesses have been described as “so important” and a “huge part of the fabric” of their communities.

It comes as owners criticised the “very vague” help offered through Liz Truss’s new energy help plans.

The Prime Minister has promised six months’ support for businesses struggling with bills, with targeted support for vulnerable firms beyond that, of which hospitality and particularly pubs were highlighted.

The plans were revealed after warnings earlier this week that tens of thousands of UK businesses could be forced to fold without help to address spiralling energy bills, with many hoping for more support.

Instead, they say they were left with questions because of the lack of details.

Sarah Laker, 52, who owns a stationery shop in Marple in Cheshire and one in nearby Wilmslow, told the PA news agency she had “hoped for a longer period of time” in which support was offered, but “I think six months will take us over the winter, where our electric usage is higher”.

Sarah Laker owns a stationary shop in Marple and one in Wilmslow (both Cheshire) (Sarah Laker/Molly Laker)

“We have electric heating in both our shops, so I think the six months will see us through the winter and that means that we won’t have to increase any prices in the shop,” she said.

“I was quite worried that when it goes up in October, I was going to have to increase prices as we couldn’t absorb any more costs, which obviously would not be very good for our customers, who are also experiencing hard times at the moment.”

Ms Laker also spoke about how the “community element” of her business is “one of the most important factors for me” and why support is needed for such businesses.

“I think, as an independent shop within a local community, you are a huge part of the fabric of that community and you are giving back to the society. I think it is so important to have shops like mine in the community.

“I remember when we came out of the first lockdown, an old chap came in – he’d been a regular customer for years, never really spoke to me but was always polite – and after the first lockdown, he came in with a box of chocolates for me and he said, ‘I’ve really missed you’.

“It really brought it home to me that perhaps I could have been the only person that gentleman spoke to all day and he obviously felt it was important to him that I was still there after lockdown.”

Paul Cook, 50, a director of The Angry Parrot Micropub in Cheltenham, said that as winter approaches, he is worried he “won’t get people through the door and (the pub) will shut down”.

He said he was left with many questions following Ms Truss’s announcement of promised support for businesses.

People sitting on chairs in a room
Paul Cook said pubs create a sense of community (Paul Cook/The Angry Parrot Micropub/PA)

“How much will their bills increase by? Will they still increase? Will it still be silly money?” he asked.

“It’s very vague. It’s only for six months. What happens after six months when it is the winter and people are cutting back because their bills have gone up significantly?

“It’s not a win-win at all. It just leaves businesses in a bit of a limbo, really, because we just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Pub sign
Paul Cook was left with many questions following Truss’ announcement (Paul Cook/The Angry Parrot Micropub/PA)

Mr Cook said “pubs are more than just the beer and soft drinks”.

He added: “It’s a community. It’s a place for people to come who maybe haven’t got family or have got family and just want to escape the general malaise of life and talk to people.

“We encourage that. It’s all about chatting and getting to know each other and inclusion.”

